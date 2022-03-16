News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Tree planted in Aylsham to mark Queen's jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:50 PM March 16, 2022
Woodgate nursery jubilee tree

Friends of Aylsham Roman Project bought a copper beech and planted it at Woodgate Nursery to mark the Queen's jubilee. - Credit: Aylsham Roman Project

A tree has been planted in Aylsham in celebration of the Queen's jubilee.

Friends of Aylsham Roman Project bought a copper beech and planted it at Woodgate Nursery on March 8.

The tree replaces another copper beech originally planted further west on the field by project director and land owner Peter Purdy’s great grandfather.

Mr Purdy said the original tree was planted circa 1918 for his aunt, Dorothy Purdy, but that it died about 20 years ago.

"It seemed the right thing to plant another copper beech," he said.

The tree, standing in Mary's Beck, the field between the nursery and the lake, is currently seven feet tall. WIthin 150 years it will grow to 25 metres.

Sheila Denny, of Aylsham Roman Project, said: "We had a lovely day for the planting, it couldn't have been much better.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Great sense of pride': North Norfolk hotel receives prestigious award
  2. 2 Street food festival coming to Sheringham this summer
  3. 3 Huge affordable home development set for Norfolk town
  1. 4 Complaint-hit seaside bar awaits licence review result
  2. 5 7 dog friendly pubs to visit in north Norfolk
  3. 6 Book fair featuring rare and first editions coming to Norfolk estate
  4. 7 'A very dark mood' - Russian Norfolk stately home owner's despair at war
  5. 8 North Norfolk MP to open his home to Ukrainian refugees
  6. 9 Race for places in first ever Mammoth Marathon - with just two spots left
  7. 10 Students plant more than 3,000 trees in a day

"It is hoped the tree will live and thrive for many years to come," she added.

Aylsham News

Don't Miss

Morrisons on Holt Rd in Cromer

Petrol prices across north Norfolk - which is the cheapest?

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Part of a Second World War bunker has been unearthed at Skelding Hill, just west of Sheringham. 

Second World War gun battery unearthed on north Norfolk coast

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Hubbard, who is manager of Craft Burger, Cromer which was broken into on April 7th.Picture: M

North Norfolk District Council

Seafront bar facing licence review after years of complaints

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
North Walsham High Street Heritage Action Zone. Looking towards the market place past the Market Cro

Norfolk town revealed as UK property hotspot

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon