Tree planted in Aylsham to mark Queen's jubilee

A tree has been planted in Aylsham in celebration of the Queen's jubilee.

Friends of Aylsham Roman Project bought a copper beech and planted it at Woodgate Nursery on March 8.

The tree replaces another copper beech originally planted further west on the field by project director and land owner Peter Purdy’s great grandfather.

Mr Purdy said the original tree was planted circa 1918 for his aunt, Dorothy Purdy, but that it died about 20 years ago.

"It seemed the right thing to plant another copper beech," he said.

The tree, standing in Mary's Beck, the field between the nursery and the lake, is currently seven feet tall. WIthin 150 years it will grow to 25 metres.

Sheila Denny, of Aylsham Roman Project, said: "We had a lovely day for the planting, it couldn't have been much better.

"It is hoped the tree will live and thrive for many years to come," she added.