North Norfolk News > News

Your say - does Aylsham's market need to improve?

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 5:30 AM September 17, 2021   
Aylsham market vox pop

Clockwise from top left: Chris Allen, 65, Little Barningham; Gerald Bumphrey, 72, Aylsham; Jennifer Malone, 33, Aylsham; Johnny Payne, 48, and Jason Gibbons, 28, co-owners of Coxford Butchers; John Aho, 69, Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Does Aylsham's market need to change? The town's National Trust-owned Market Place hosts a market each Monday and Friday - with the first being the bigger of the two - but some local businesses have been saying that the smaller market needs to be reconsidered (Report on Page 14).

Reporter Daniel Hickey asked people in Aylsham about their thoughts on the market.

The Friday market in Aylsham's Market Place. 

The Friday market in Aylsham's Market Place. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Chris Allen, 65, from Little Barningham, said: "Aylsham is a lovely town and it comes alive when the market is here, but it could do with more stalls.

Chris Allen, 65, from Little Barningham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Chris Allen, 65, from Little Barningham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It is also competing with other markets. Fakenham has a wonderful market.

"The town cries out for a market but people only come if it's worth their while and it has got something different or better."

Janet Head, 74, from Aylsham, said: "I think it's probably difficult to get a great variety of stuff at the market but they are limited by the space they have.

"It is usually very well attended on Monday.

"People always have an issue about parking in Aylsham but I haven't had that problem by and large."

Gerald Bumphrey, 72, from Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Gerald Bumphrey, 72, from Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Gerald Bumphrey, 72, from the town, said: "I think it could be improved if some local people let it improve. Aylsham is behind the times.

"Ideally, but it's not going to happen, they need to get rid of the buses and put a bus station just outside the town centre.

"How many towns have buses in their market square?"

John Aho, 69, from Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

John Aho, 69, from Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

John Aho, 69, from Aylsham, said: "People coming in to do some shopping can't find anywhere to park, but I want to see the market stay.

"I don't want it moved or stopped."

Jason Gibbons, 28, and Johnny Payne, 48, co-owners of Coxford Butchers in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle

Jason Gibbons, 28, and Johnny Payne, 48, co-owners of Coxford Butchers in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Johnny Payne, 48, who runs Coxford Butchers with Jason Gibbons, 28, said: "For Friday, I don't think it benefits the town at all. I think it's a waste of parking spaces.

"I think they need governing more. There is no need to shut the whole market place off.

"Aylsham is about people being able to park in the market place, do an hour or two hours shopping and then head off again.

"For three or four stalls on a Friday, is it really worth it?"

Jennifer Malone, 33, from Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Jennifer Malone, 33, from Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Jennifer Malone, 33, also from the town, said: "I like to go to the market when I can. I work on Friday but I go on Monday from time to time. I think it's great to be able to buy local and see what's about.

"I think more advertising would help so more people could know it's on."


