Published: 6:30 AM October 10, 2021

The layout of Aylsham's streets has not changed since medieval times - but on the town's outskirts hundreds of homes have been built over the last decade.

And with plans to build even more - up to 550 according to the Greater Norwich Local Plan (GNLP) - some have wondered if the infrastructure will be able to cope.

Reporter Daniel Hickey asked people in Aylsham what they thought about the impact of developments on the town.

Amanda French, 45, said: "It's ridiculous. There's not enough space in the schools, nursery, dentists or enough jobs locally.

"We could do with another big supermarket. You have a lot of single people here and single parents, and it's too expensive to shop here.

"More houses will not help at all. I've been her 14 years and it's expanded in the last three years beyond belief.

"The town isn't big enough for the amount of traffic it gets," she added.

Graham Reeve, 73, who has lived in the Aylsham since 1972, said: "It seems to have exploded. Once you get one [development] in, they seem to breed. Once planning is allowed for one, more seem to follow.

"You never seem to hear much about it until they arrive. The issue is not getting the infrastructure with it. The schools, the dentists and doctor surgeries.

"It's a nice little town, I wouldn't knock it, but too much is going on all at once," he said.

Graham Van Ree, 70, whose daughter attends a local school, said: "I'm not objecting to them but there's not enough infrastructure to cope with more houses.

"The town has become a lot busier," he added.

Sandra Smith, 72, said: "I think they haven't got the schools to cope with more homes, or the shops.

"I lived here in the 70s. It used to be a nice quiet market town.

"The prices have gone up on houses around here. There are people from Norwich who work in the city and live here, or people from London coming here to retire."

Nick and Andrea Lyons, 67 and 57, now live in East Ruston but Mr Lyons was born and brought up in Aylsham.

He said: "It's hugely changed. There are a lot more houses coming. They'll build right up to the bypass. But I still think Aylsham is a nice place to live."

Ms Lyons said they used to walk her mother-in-law's dog on the grounds of the old hospital, which itself is now a housing estate.

