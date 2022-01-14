Alan Bunting, 77, was discharged from hospital on January 11, eight days after testing positive for coronavirus. - Credit: NNU/Submitted

A 77-year-old woman has shared her anger after learning her husband had coronavirus when he was sent home after two weeks in hospital.

Sandra Bunting, from Partridge Road in Aylsham, said that before her husband Alan Bunting was discharged from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on Tuesday (January 11), she asked staff to not take him home if he had the virus.

But when Mr Bunting was taken home later that day, a paramedic told his wife that he did have Covid, she said.

Mr Bunting, also 77, had tested positive for coronavirus at the hospital on January 3 and was discharged eight days later.

He had been taken to the NNUH on December 28 with an infection in his leg.

He spent time on three wards, one of them being the Dunston ward where the hospital treats patients with coronavirus.

Before he was discharged, the hospital called Mrs Bunting telling her that her husband was ready to come home.

Mrs Bunting said: "I asked them, 'Can you make sure he is Covid-free? I don't want him coming home with Covid'."

She said she was told he did not have the virus but that when the ambulance brought him home, one of the paramedics told her, "I suppose you are aware he has coronavirus".

She said her husband spent all night in the chair, without eating or drinking much, and the next morning a nurse tested him for Covid and the result was positive.

Mrs Bunting then spent that day and the next day on the phone, trying to arrange a way for Mr Bunting to go back to the hospital. While he was at home, the couple both wore masks.

At 5pm on Wednesday (January 12), an ambulance came to take him back to the NNUH, where he is currently being looked after.

"They shouldn't have sent him home with Covid. I am just so angry that they sent him home," Mrs Bunting said.

"This has cost the service money. They've had two ambulances out. All the money being eaten away for sending him back too soon."

A spokesperson for the NNUH said: “We are sorry to hear of Mrs Bunting’s concerns and would urge her to get in touch so that we can answer directly any concerns or questions she has.”