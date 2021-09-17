School's technicolour tale to finally take the stage
The effort a school drama group has made to get its latest show to the stage could be described as 'biblical'.
Aylsham High School has been planning to put on Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat since 2019 - and then Covid threw a spanner in the works.
Kirk Wills, production director, said: "We rearranged the show dates four times during the lockdown, eventually deciding to move the show to December 2021.
"Everyone was excited to return to school and rehearsals in March 2021 and we were keen to get back to rehearsals, unfortunately we lost all but two of our Year 11 students due to commitments in their new schools."
A decision was made to recast the roles - the first time this had happened in the 22-year history of productions at the school - with pupils then in Year 7 taking the leading roles.
Alice Spalding, Kylie Syrett and George Barlett-Archerry will now all star in the production along with more than 40 other pupils, which is now due to run from December 20-23, with nightly 7.30pm shows and one matinee at 2.30pm.
George, who is playing Joseph, said it was "surreal and exciting" to be offered the role.
He said: "Unfortunately I was stuck in France for the first auditions and when I was offered to be part of the ensemble I was over the moon but, to be leading the company in my first full scale musical was nerve racking but I jumped at the chance."
Kylie, who is playing Mrs Potiphar, also has a backstage role.
She said: "I love being the production secretary and learning new skills, I like being bossy with the company making sure they are all where they should be at the right time."
Alice, who is playing a 'Brother', said: "I am very excited to be part of the production I am looking forward to opening night and finally going ahead in December. I look forward to future musicals in coming years."
Tickets are available via Ticketsource.co.uk and from the school reception on Wednesdays 12.35pm-1.15pm.