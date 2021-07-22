Town's rich past goes on show to mark anniversary

Published: 9:18 AM July 22, 2021

Jayne Andrew at the with a display that's part of the Aylsham Heritage Centre 10th anniversary exhibition. - Credit: Jayne Andrew

The rich and varied past of one of Norfolk's best preserved market towns has gone on show.

Aylsham Heritage Centre is holding a number of events to mark its 10th anniversary including an exhibition called Now and Then.

Jayne Andrew, learning officer at Aylsham Heritage Centre, said the exhibition looked at the town through the eyes of two families – one living in the town between 1900 and 1920 and the other living in the town between 2000 and 2020.

People celebrating the Queen's 90th Birthday in Aylsham Market Place in 2016, image is part of the Aylsham Heritage Centre 10th anniversary exhibition. - Credit: Aylsham Town Archive

She said: "It covers a wide range of topics including the pubs which have traded in the town, the schools and shops both families could have used as well as other aspects of the town’s history such as the railways and the wherries and the many royal events which have been celebrated here.

"Aylsham during the First World War is also explored. The exhibition looks at the differences each family would have experienced, as well as a surprising number of similarities."

A display that's part of the Aylsham Heritage Centre 10th anniversary exhibition. - Credit: Supplied by Jayne Andrew

The heritage centre is based in the old church rooms in the grounds of St Michael's, Aylsham's parish church.

Ms Andrew said they were holding several events around town to mark the anniversary, including a display on Saturday, July 24 at Woodgate Nursery.

People can vote on their favourite archive photo at the event, or online at www.aylshamheritage.com/top-10-archive-photos.

Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in Market Place in Aylsham Market Place in 1987, image is part of the Aylsham Heritage Centre 10th anniversary exhibition. - Credit: Aylsham Town Archive

There is also a competition to find birthday presents hidden behind a square on a picture, with the winner able to win a £50 voucher for the nursery, a family Bure Valley Railway ticket or a framed print.

Ms Andrew said: "As we move into the next 10 years we are expanding our calendar of events including craft sessions for children and adults, wine tasting evenings, annual May talks, evening walks, as well as our now traditional Breakfast with Santa.

The Aylsham Heritage Centre 10th anniversary exhibition at the Aylsham Parish Church old church rooms. - Credit: Supplied by Jayne Andrews

"We hope to help tourists and visitors to the town understand and learn more about this fascinating town by hosting bespoke guided illustrated walks which can be enjoyed by individual families or groups from just £5 per person."

Ms Andrew said there was a strong Friends of the Heritage Centre which supported the centre through the year, and they welcomed new members.

The centre is open Monday 10.30am–1pm; Tuesday to Friday 10.30am–3.30pm; and the first Saturday of each month 10.30am–1pm.

The Aylsham Heritage Centre is based at Aylsham Parish Church old church rooms. - Credit: Supplied by Jayne Andrews



