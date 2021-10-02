News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gallery

Food lovers hail return of popular annual festival

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:51 PM October 2, 2021   
Veronika and Viktoria Marshall, from SØD, at Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden

Veronika and Viktoria Marshall, from SØD, at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Food, glorious food are the words on everybody's lips in Aylsham this weekend, as the town celebrates the return of a much-loved event. 

The Aylsham Food festival - which has been running for more than 15 years - kicked off on Friday with a country market and a dinner where students from the town's high school gave a sneak peak of their upcoming show, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Traders filled the town hall and Market Place on Saturday for a farmers' market, and the festival concludes on Sunday with a 'big slow brunch', also at the town hall. 

Patrick, chairman of Slow Food Aylsham, and Lesley Prekopp at Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Daniel

Patrick Prekopp, chairman of Slow Food Aylsham, and Lesley Prekopp at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Patrick Prekopp, chairman of festival organisers Slow Food Aylsham, said he was delighted the event had returned after last year's cancellation due to the pandemic. 

Mr Prekopp said: "We've had a good turnout. This is all about supporting local traders and promoting good food and healthy eating.

You may also want to watch:

"I think people are now more aware of what they’re eating and issues like obesity, and are taking much more interest in what they’re buying and how they’re cooking it."

Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden

Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

This was the first time Aylsham High School had given a preview of their annual stage show. Mr Prekopp said: "It’s looking like a very promising production, they have great voices." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk department store beats likes of John Lewis to claim award
  2. 2 Pool to replace North Norfolk's famous Splash nears completion
  3. 3 What are the plans for North Walsham town centre?
  1. 4 'Our village is perfect' - Q&A with pub duty manager Matt Galasky
  2. 5 Cliftonville hotel in Cromer sold to London pub chain
  3. 6 Care provider fined £81,000 after putting residents 'at risk'
  4. 7 Seaside pub with permission to convert is for sale by auction
  5. 8 Pier show wraps 'remarkable' season after attendance concerns raised
  6. 9 'Devastated' family pays tribute to much-loved biker after crash
  7. 10 Developer staff litter pick in town woods

Aylsham is the UK's oldest Cittàslow town - part of a worldwide association that encourages high-quality local food and drink, community and environmental practices. 

Simon Greenwood and Janet Slater, from Greenwood Apiaries, at Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Daniel

Simon Greenwood and Janet Slater, from Greenwood Apiaries, at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Among the traders at the farmers' market were Simon Greenwood and Janet Slater from Aylsham-based Greenwood Apiaries.

Mr Greenwood said it had been a good year for the bees. 

"We had a slow start with the cold and damp spring weather, but the latter part of the season gave us a really good crop," he said. "We've got honey here that we only jarred off yesterday afternoon, it's as fresh as you can get and absolutely glorious."

Pastries made by SØD for sale at Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden

Pastries made by SØD for sale at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Veronika and Viktoria Marshall were selling Danish-inspired pastries from Sød Bakery in Hevingham, and Arthur Betts was there with 12kg wheels of cheese from Little Banningham business Ferndale.

Arthur Betts, from Ferndale Cheese, at Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden

Arthur Betts, from Ferndale Cheese, at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Chef Derrol Waller was giving demonstrations of how to cook healthy, delicious food on a budget, and Caroline Ashworth was selling a range of jams, chutneys and cordials from her business, Cromer Kitchen.  

Derrol Waller doing a cooking demonstration at Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden

Derrol Waller doing a cooking demonstration at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Caroline Ashworth, from Cromer Kitchen, at Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden

Caroline Ashworth, from Cromer Kitchen, at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Pastries made by SØD for sale at Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden

Pastries made by SØD for sale at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cheese from Ferndale Cheese for sale at Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden

Cheese from Ferndale Cheese for sale at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden

Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden

Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden

Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cromer Kitchen's products for sale at Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden

Cromer Kitchen's products for sale at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Honey mafde by Greenwood Apiaries for sale at Aylsham Food Festival. Picture: Danielle Boode

Norfolk honey made by Greenwood Apiaries for sale at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Aylsham Food Festival 2021. Picture: Danielle Booden

Aylsham Food Festival 2021. - Credit: Danielle Booden


Food and Drink
Aylsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

From left, Sandra Claxton, Julie Coleman and Isobel Robson at the 'Norfolk Crawlers' beach hut in Mundesley.

North Norfolk beach hut wins award for country's best

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
E10 petrol pump

Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Cromer and Sheringham lifeboats working together to stage a rescue at Sheringham lifeboat day.Photo:

Norfolk Live

Person found following lifeboat search in north Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age

Death of 'devoted' mum was alcohol-related, inquest hears

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon