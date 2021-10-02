Food lovers hail return of popular annual festival

Gallery

Published: 3:51 PM October 2, 2021

Veronika and Viktoria Marshall, from SØD, at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Food, glorious food are the words on everybody's lips in Aylsham this weekend, as the town celebrates the return of a much-loved event.

The Aylsham Food festival - which has been running for more than 15 years - kicked off on Friday with a country market and a dinner where students from the town's high school gave a sneak peak of their upcoming show, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Traders filled the town hall and Market Place on Saturday for a farmers' market, and the festival concludes on Sunday with a 'big slow brunch', also at the town hall.

Patrick Prekopp, chairman of Slow Food Aylsham, and Lesley Prekopp at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Patrick Prekopp, chairman of festival organisers Slow Food Aylsham, said he was delighted the event had returned after last year's cancellation due to the pandemic.

Mr Prekopp said: "We've had a good turnout. This is all about supporting local traders and promoting good food and healthy eating.

"I think people are now more aware of what they’re eating and issues like obesity, and are taking much more interest in what they’re buying and how they’re cooking it."

This was the first time Aylsham High School had given a preview of their annual stage show. Mr Prekopp said: "It’s looking like a very promising production, they have great voices."

Aylsham is the UK's oldest Cittàslow town - part of a worldwide association that encourages high-quality local food and drink, community and environmental practices.

Simon Greenwood and Janet Slater, from Greenwood Apiaries, at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Among the traders at the farmers' market were Simon Greenwood and Janet Slater from Aylsham-based Greenwood Apiaries.

Mr Greenwood said it had been a good year for the bees.

"We had a slow start with the cold and damp spring weather, but the latter part of the season gave us a really good crop," he said. "We've got honey here that we only jarred off yesterday afternoon, it's as fresh as you can get and absolutely glorious."

Pastries made by SØD for sale at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Veronika and Viktoria Marshall were selling Danish-inspired pastries from Sød Bakery in Hevingham, and Arthur Betts was there with 12kg wheels of cheese from Little Banningham business Ferndale.

Arthur Betts, from Ferndale Cheese, at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Chef Derrol Waller was giving demonstrations of how to cook healthy, delicious food on a budget, and Caroline Ashworth was selling a range of jams, chutneys and cordials from her business, Cromer Kitchen.

Derrol Waller doing a cooking demonstration at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Caroline Ashworth, from Cromer Kitchen, at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cheese from Ferndale Cheese for sale at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cromer Kitchen's products for sale at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk honey made by Greenwood Apiaries for sale at Aylsham Food Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

