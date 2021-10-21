Bonfire night fireworks returning to Aylsham

Published: 2:11 PM October 21, 2021

Fireworks night is returning to Aylsham this year on November 5. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A fireworks display is being relaunched in Aylsham after being cancelled last year due to the second coronavirus lockdown.

The event, organised by 1st Aylsham Scouts, will take place on Friday, November 5, in a field next to Woodgate Nursery on Cawston Road.

John Brown, scout leader, said he hopes the display will stop people setting off fireworks in their own gardens, as the town council had "a lot of issues" dealing with such incidents last year.

John Brown, 1st Aylsham Scout Group and section leader - Credit: John Brown

The Scouts used to run the event at Bure Valley School years ago but had to stop.

Gates open at 5.30pm, with a small display at 6pm and another bigger one at 10pm.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be food vendors, craft stalls and fairground rides.

Des Fulcher, of Flash FX, the Tasburgh-based company putting on the display, said that plans for the event are "all going well".

Tickets can be bought at Coxfords Butchers, JB Postle and Aylsham Town Hall.

Here are 9 other places you can watch fireworks in Norfolk this year.



