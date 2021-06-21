Aylsham Cycle Centre wins national award for entrepreneurial spirit

Published: 6:12 PM June 21, 2021

A keen cyclist who took over a North Norfolk bicycle shop in the middle of the pandemic has won a national award for his entrepreneurial spirit.

Roger Tugman, took over Aylsham Cycle Centre, during the first lockdown in 2020 after being made redundant from his previous job.

Since then, the shop in White Hart Street has gone from strength to strength and now, Mr Tugman's efforts have been recognised with a Bronze Cycle More Entrepreneur Award.

Aylsham Cycles busiess owner Roger Tugman with his bronze Sudocrem Cycle More Entrepreneur Award. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A national award, The Sudocrem Cycle More Entrepreneur Award celebrates the positive contribution local hubs have made to their communities throughout the pandemic.

Mr Tugman said: "When the previous owner of the store decided to sell, it was the perfect ‘why not?’ moment.

"I’d been made redundant in March and had the money and desire to embark on a new challenge.

"We’re delighted to receive the Cycle More Entrepreneur Award - looks like all of our hard work over the past year is paying off!"

Aylsham Cycles shop on White Hart Street which has just won the bronze Sudocrem Cycle More Entrepreneur Award.

In a fitting ceremony, Mr Tugman was presented with his award on Monday, June 21 by Mike Burrows a Norfolk inventor, who has been on a mission to redesign the bicycle for more than 30 years.

Mr Burrows, who cycled to the Aylsham shop from Rackheath on his original Lotus bike for the event, said: "Norfolk is such a beautiful place to cycle and I regularly take my bike out and about on the various cycle paths.

"I’m delighted to present Aylsham Cycle Centre with the Cycle More Entrepreneur Award - I believe anything we can do to encourage more families to take up the sport and enjoy cycling as I have, the better.

"The original bicycle design is a Victorian concept and we continue to use it now, over a century later - that’s got to mean something.

"Of course, in my line of work, we’re always looking for ways to improve on this design. As I like to say, the bicycle has a fantastic history and an even better future."

Aylsham Cycles shop on White Hart Street which has just won the bronze Sudocrem Cycle More Entrepreneur Award.

Mr Tugman's new role at Aylsham Cycling Centre has coincided with a renaissance in cycling, thanks in part to the good weather experienced during spring 2020.

Data indicates that cycling in the UK increased by as much as 200pc during the first lockdown, with families being among those keenest to take up the activity.



