Advent angels to liven up Aylsham churches

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:49 PM November 18, 2021
The Revd Julie Boyd, from Aylsham and District Team Ministry.

The Revd Julie Boyd, from Aylsham and District Team Ministry. - Credit: Ian Burt

Ever more angels will adorn church porches in the Aylsham area as part of an innovative Advent calendar project. 

Eighteen churches and two schools are taking part in the 'Advent Angel' installation around the Aylsham area - with a new one to be unveiled each day.

Rev Canon Julie Boyd, the group's team rector, said: "Our porches are doorways and entrances to our church buildings and schools.

"As you follow the Advent Angels around the Aylsham and District Team Ministry this December you will be warmly welcomed and invited to discover more of the riches of the season as we get ready to welcome the Christ Child in our Christmas celebrations.” 

Rev Boyd said each installation would be "something different" and visitors would be welcomed with mince pies, mulled wine, hot chocolate and carol singing. 

The first installation is set to be revealed at Buxton church on December 1, and the last porch will be Cawston on Christmas Eve.


