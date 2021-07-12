Delight as chess club resumes 'over the board' play
- Credit: Supplied by Jonathan Reeve
Chess players at a north Norfolk club have made a welcome return to 'over the board' play after being restricted to online games for much of the past 18 months.
Aylsham Chess Club have launched small 'social chess' sessions at the Aylsham and District Ex Service and Social Club, and are looking forward to resuming competitive games in autumn.
John Wickham, the club's chairman, said chess should have a bright future in Norfolk.
He said: “It seems that a lot of people have taken up chess during lockdown - mainly playing against others in their bubble or over the internet.
"Hopefully, this initiative will give people the chance to try playing against other chess enthusiasts before deciding whether to join a club for the 2021-22 season.”
It is also hoped that Aylsham Library Chess Group will be able to resume on Wednesday mornings from September. To find out more, visit www.norfolkchess.org/clubs or contact the Aylsham club's secretary on 01263 733744 or email aylshamchessclub@gmail.com.
