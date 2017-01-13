Trio land in court after attempted burglary

Red Lion Street in Aylsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2012

Three people have been charged with attempted burglary in Aylsham.

It follows an attempted break-in at a business in Red Lion Street on Thursday, March 26.

Two men and a woman were arrested in the town later the same day in connection with the incident and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Neil Brewster, age 37, of Trafalgar Street, Norwich, and Charlie Jennings, age 31, of no fixed address, have subsequently been charged with one count of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

They appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, March 28, and were both remanded into custody until their next court hearing.

Tania Chapman, age 45, of Nelson Close, Aylsham, has subsequently been charged with one count of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

She has been released on police bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court at 9.15am on 29 May 2020.