Autumnal events planned at north Norfolk's National Trust sites

Storytelling in the woods, walking an apple trail, hiking at night and trying your hand at mushroom spotting are some of the autumnal activities you can get up to at north Norfolk's National Trust sites this half-term.

Here are the highlights of the trust's autumn programme:

Blickling Estate

There will be a Bats and Beasties Fun Day, on Friday, October 28.

Families will be able to take a nature walk through the woods to Blickling's mausoleum, where there will be storytelling sessions, autumnal arts and crafts and nature talks about bats and other creatures. Guided walks will take place at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm from the Estate Barn.

There is a suggested donation of £3. No booking is required but places can be reserved by calling 01263 733956.

Visitors can also take part in self-led apple trail in the orchard – learning the names of apple varieties and whether they are a cooker, dessert, or dual along with other interesting facts about them.

They can then help themselves to samples for a small donation.

On Friday, October 21 - which is National Apple Day - and Tuesday, October 25 there will be a morning walk and talk about apples in the walled garden orchard.

Felbrigg Estate

The hall itself will be open daily from midday-4pm, and visitors can also wonder around the estate and take a self-led autumn fungi spotter guide.

There are 16 types of mushrooms and fungi found in different habitats around Felbrigg.

People can also learn more by taking part in an organised Family Fungi Foray on Sunday, October 23 from 10.30am–12.30pm.

Also on October 23, there will be a Night Hike from 5.30pm–8pm, which will give visitors the chance to see what is stirring as the sun sets.

Sheringham Park

This time of year at the park sees hedgerows full of berries, spiders weaving their webs and the fungi emerging.

Pre-booked family events over half term include a Night Hike on Friday, October 21. Visitors may be able to hear tawny owls hooting, deer coming out of hiding and a star-filled sky on clear nights.

There will be a Family Fungi Foray on Tuesday, October 25.

On Monday, October 24 and Thursday, October 27, visitors can make their own 'conker monsters' or pine cone critters in the Bower garden. This is a free drop-in event and runs 10.30am to 3.30pm. Normal parking charges apply.







