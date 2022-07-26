Drag Queen Auntie Titania heads to north Norfolk libraries

Storytime with Auntie Titania is coming to two north Norfolk libraries. - Credit: Supplied

Norwich-based drag queen 'Auntie' Titania Trust is bringing her free free storytime events to two libraries in north Norfolk.

Titania, who has performed around the UK and overseas at theatre, Pride and community events, said she was thrilled to be heading to North Walsham and Cromer for the children's gatherings.

She said: “I’m delighted to be presenting these special events here in my beloved north Norfolk.

"I hope our special storytime sessions will prove another opportunity to encourage people to come together and share stories and reading amongst the youngsters, whilst exploring acceptance helping us understand the world around us.”

Titania Trust, diva of Norfolk and drag superstar, is coming to north Norfolk. - Credit: Titania Trust

Titania's stories explore the themes of friendship, identity and acceptance.

The events events are a production of the community and theatre group New Stages, which is based in North Walsham and Norwich.

Joseph Ballard, New Stages' director, said he was excited to be working with the libraries on the project.

Mr Ballard said; "This unique way of storytelling engages younger minds in such a different way to help understand the world around us and promote the values of acceptance and inclusivity.

"The events are part of our free summer programme of different activities for all ages and I would encourage everyone to have a look and sign up to try something different this August."

Storytime last 45 minutes, with a story and some singing included, and are aimed at young children and their families.

The first one takes place on Tuesday, August 2 at 2pm at North Walsham Library and the second on Tuesday, August 9 at 3pm at Cromer Library.

The events are part of a summer programme of free events, classes and workshops by New Stages in North Walsham.

This includes workshops for children with North Norfolk Youth Theatre, and a dance taster class with Dance For Fun.

Free activities for adults include acting classes, a writing workshop and creative workshops every Wednesday morning.

To find out more, visit www.newstages.co.uk or look them up on Facebook.