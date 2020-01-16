24-bed former care home goes up for sale

Sunnymeade in Buxton, after it reopened as a guesthouse in late 2019. Picture: David Bale Archant

A 24-bedroom former care home is going under than hammer, just weeks after it reopened as a guest house.

Sunnymeade in Crown Road, Buxton, will go up for auction on February 12, with a guide price of £700,000.

Auction House East Anglia said the building could be converted into flats, if planning permission was granted.

Its listing for the property said: "The site lends itself to other uses including potential redevelopment/conversion to multiple properties".

A view inside Sunnymeade after it reopened as a guest house. Picture: Ella Wilkinson A view inside Sunnymeade after it reopened as a guest house. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The building dates back to 1895 and Sunnymeade is its original name.

It was converted to a care home in 1985, and an extra bedroom block was added in 1989.

The care home, for dementia patients, was called Mead Lodge.

But that facility shut suddenly in August, following a critical Care Quality Commission report which saw a bed block put in place at the home.

The breakfast room inside Sunnymeade B&B. PIcture: Ella Wilkinson The breakfast room inside Sunnymeade B&B. PIcture: Ella Wilkinson

The owners then decided to close it down, and a bid to revive the building as a bed and breakfast was later lodged with Broadland District Council.

After permission was granted, the building was converted at a cost of about £15,000.

The main block of the building, which is 7,793 square feet (724 square metres), includes a kitchen, laundry and office space. All bedrooms have en-suites, and there is parking for more than 20 vehicles as well as a large, formal garden.

A bedroom inside Sunnymeade B&B in Buxton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson A bedroom inside Sunnymeade B&B in Buxton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

An open day was held for the grand opening of the guest house on November 30.

The auction will take place at Dunston Hall in Ipswich Road, south of Norwich, on Wednesday, February 12 at 11am.

