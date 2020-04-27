Search

Auction house to restart antiques and fine arts sales

PUBLISHED: 09:21 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 27 April 2020

Tim Blyth of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers. Picture:: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

A Norfolk auction house is restarting its programme of antiques and fine art sales after a month’s pause due to lockdown.

Keys Auctioneers and Valuers, in Aylsham, has announced an initial programme of four online-only sales starting on Wednesday, April 29, including its world-renowned East Anglian Art Sale.

Keys director Tim Blyth will conduct the auctions from his home, with the sale administered by other Keys staff remotely from their own homes.

Keys has invested heavily in online bidding technology, including its KeysLive live internet bidding platform. The technology uses live video streaming and real-time online bidding, which means that no-one is actually in the room when the sale takes place.

Mr Blyth said: “Because we have been ahead of the technology curve for some years, and have a large national and international customer list, we are in a position to operate live online auctions.”

Full details at www.keysauctions.co.uk

Topic Tags:

