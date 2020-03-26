Coronavirus: Auction house introduces live video streaming of sales

A Norfolk auction house has introduced live video streaming of sales to keep operating during the coronavirus crisis.

Keys in Aylshams said the move to universal video streaming was planned long before the crisis.

Director Tim Blyth said: “Online bidders can watch a live video feed of the auction on their screens, and place live online bids which are accepted as if the bidder was in the room.”

Keys’ first two-day fine sale of the year is on Wednesday, March 25 and Thursday, March 26.

Mr Blyth added: “Our fine sales are our flagship auctions, attracting bidders from across the UK and indeed the world.

“Whilst many of them already use online bidding, a good proportion like to attend the sale so they can see what is going on. Our new streaming of sales will give them almost that experience, without the risk of being in a crowded room.”

Details at bid.keysauctions.co.uk

