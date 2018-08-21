News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Assault on couple after Cromer carnival left woman concussed

Jessica Frank-Keyes

Published: 3:44 PM August 21, 2018    Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020
Police.

Police. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A woman was left suffering concussion after an attack on a couple in Cromer on the final night of the town's annual carnival.

The incident occurred near the carnival field just after midnight, on Saturday, August 18.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: 'We are investigating an allegation of assault following an incident in Shipdham Avenue, Cromer, in the early hours of Saturday at approximately 12.15am.'

They added: 'A man and woman were approached by a group of people and attacked.

'The woman suffered concussion while the man suffered no injuries.'

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information concerning it is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 49 of Saturday 18 August.

