Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

What are my options for Equity Release?

PUBLISHED: 10:44 14 October 2020

Ask the expert about Equity Release options in Norfolk Picture: Getty

Ask the expert about Equity Release options in Norfolk Picture: Getty

Copyright (C) Andrey Popov

Diane Fish is an Independent Financial Adviser with Smith & Pinching, Chartered Financial Planners, advising on Equity Release and Lifetime Mortgage arrangements.

Diane Fish is an Independent Financial Adviser with Smith & Pinching, Chartered Financial Planners Picture: Smith & PinchingDiane Fish is an Independent Financial Adviser with Smith & Pinching, Chartered Financial Planners Picture: Smith & Pinching

I took out Equity Release on my home 10 years ago as most of my money is tied up in my house. I only took a small amount of what the house is worth – about 10pc of its value – but I wish I had taken more. Do I have to use the same company to get more? The interest rate I’m paying on what I took the first time around looks high when compared to today’s low rates.

Diane Fish of Smith & Pinching responds:

Equity Release (ER) has indeed changed over the past 10 years, so it is certainly worth reviewing your current arrangement and long-term needs. Interest rates for ER arrangements are generally in a good place at the moment. You can switch to another to get a better deal, but you must be careful to consider all the implications – many arrangements will have an early repayment charge. Getting advice at this point is critical to ensure you are not penalised.

Many ER lenders will allow you to set up a pre-arranged drawdown arrangement where your property is assessed and the maximum amount that is available to you is established – known as your lifetime allocation or reserve. You can then draw against this reserve as and when needed. This solution saves interest and is convenient, so is the most common route we recommend. The interest applied to any future drawing will be at the prevailing rate at the time, not the original rate applied at outset.

It is always a good idea to get independent advice about setting up an ER arrangement. An adviser will look at all the available options and recommend a plan that is suitable for your needs. When choosing an adviser, you should make sure that the advice firm has signed up to the Equity Release Council Code of Conduct.

There are two types of ER: Lifetime Mortgages and Home Reversion Plans. Costs will be involved when setting up any Lifetime Mortgage or Home Reversion Plan, as well as any interest payable. In all cases, there will be requirement to fully repay the outstanding debt when the house is finally sold.

What you must remember is that taking out a Lifetime Mortgage arrangement will mean that the value of the estate you leave to your family when you die will be reduced. It may also affect your entitlement to any means tested benefits both now and in the future. ER can be more expensive when compared to a normal residential mortgage. In addition, you will still be responsible for maintaining the property. To understand the features and risks, ask for a personalised illustration. There will be a fee for mortgage advice. The precise amount will depend upon your circumstances, but we estimate that it will be a minimum of £700.

Any opinions expressed in this article do not constitute advice.

For more information please visit www.smith-pinching.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Man hospitalised after ‘serious’ collision with tree

Emergency services were called to a collision in Cawston Road, Aylsham. Image: Archant

Revealed: How Vigo the bearded vulture came to soar over Norfolk and what her origins are

File photo of a bearded vulture in flight. Image: Luca Casale/Creative Commons licence

People from areas with high infection rates asked to stay away from Norfolk - for now

People from parts of the country with high rates of Covid-19 are being asked to stay away from Norfolk over the half term holiday Picture: Denise Bradley

Chef opens new cheese room and deli in Aylsham

Charlie Hodson at his new venture, Hodson & Co Cheese Room with Delicatessen at Aylsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk could be like Liverpool ‘in a month’ without Covid-19 circuit breaker, says UEA professor

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school. Photo: Bill Smith