Community rallies in support of fire victims one week on
- Credit: Stuart Anderson
Village folk have rallied around three people who were made homeless by last week's devastating fire at Ashmanhaugh.
Scores of people from the village near Hoveton and surrounds flocked to a fundraising morning tea at the Preston Rooms, a community centre in School Road, not far from where the fire ripped across a field and gutted two homes on July 19.
Visitors chatted over a warm drink, bacon roll or a piece of cake. A collection of donations including everything from punnets of strawberries to pink unicorn toys mounted up, as people bought raffle tickets in hopes of claiming a prize.
Keith Gant, 75, who was one of those who lost his home in the fire and is now staying nearby, was there with a smile on his face.
Mr Gant said: “I can't believe how many have come here today. Everybody I speak to asks what they can do to help.
"I was left with a shirt, t-shirt and a pair of jeans but now I’ve got more clothes than I ever had."
Organising the event was Molly Newstead, 22, of Molly's Makes and Cakes, who normally runs a Tuesday morning community cafe at the Preston Rooms along with her dad, Stephen Newstead. He was busy in the kitchen with a team of volunteers.
Ms Newstead said: "It's going brilliantly. We wanted to do it to help the two households who have completely lost everything."
Mr Newstead added: "I’ve lost count of how many rashers of bacon I’ve cooked this morning. It just goes to show the generosity of local people and how good this village is.
Most Read
- 1 Travel: ‘An idyllic seaside escape with top notch dining’
- 2 Is this Norfolk’s most dog-friendly town?
- 3 Historic country house set in three acres is for sale for £1.3m
- 4 First look at new £350k holiday lodges for sale in north Norfolk
- 5 Council leader tells of 'stifling' maternity heat after birth of daughter
- 6 Norfolk picnic spot named one of the best in the UK
- 7 5 celebrities who have been spotted in north Norfolk this year
- 8 7 cheap or free events to look forward to in Norfolk in August
- 9 Fewer affordable homes on the way for north Norfolk in next year
- 10 Watch from above as large blaze closes Wroxham Barns
"We started this cafe after everyone had been isolating during Covid, so they could get together again and have a good old mardle as we do here in Norfolk."
Sally Daniels, 53, who was born in the village, said the fire was “the biggest shock” the community had been through in her time there.
She said: I think we’re all still in shock, but everybody’s pulled together well. Everybody wants to do what they can to help.”