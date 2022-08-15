Fire victims rehomed almost a month after devastating blaze

Keith Gant, 75, outside his house the day after it was destroyed in a fire which started in a neighbouring field in Ashmanhaugh in rural Norfolk. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

The people who lived in two houses which burned down in Ashmanhaugh almost a month ago are now settling into new homes.

But Keith Gant, who lived in one of the semi-detached houses near Hoveton, and his neighbours David and Trudie Calver, still have a lot of work ahead of them to rebuild their lives following the July 19 blaze.

Mr Gant, 75, is moving into a social housing bungalow in the nearby village of Sloley, while the Calvers have secured a bungalow in East Ruston.

Mr Gant said: "I'm quite happy now - as happy as I can be. I've had plenty of donations and I was just speaking to the neighbours, who are very nice."

Keith Gant, who lived in one of two houses destroyed by the fire in Ashmanhaugh, near Hoveton. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Mr Gant, who was at home on the extremely hot day the fire broke out on a nearby field, was left with little but the clothes on his back and his beloved Land Rover Freelander, although the car's keys were destroyed in the blaze.

But Land Rover has stepped in to upgrade his Freelander for free, and has given Mr Gant a new Discovery to drive in the meantime.

He works on a farm, and plans to return to work next week after he has properly moved in. He said: "I'm 75 - too young to retire. I'm going to retire when I'm 80."

Keith Gant, 75, outside his house the day after it was destroyed in a fire which started in a neighbouring field in Ashmanhaugh in rural Norfolk. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Mr Gant said he still thinks about the fire, but added: "People are so kind, it does take your mind off things".

David Calver, 67, also wanted to thank the many people who had made donations and helped the fire victims get back on their feet, including the team at the Horse And Groom in Tunstead.

The pub hosted a fundraiser for the Calvers and Mr Gant on Saturday.

Mr Calver said: "It was fantastic, I think they raised over £3,000 for us.

"We're now moving bits and pieces in at East Ruston. We quite like it and we're settling down tremendously."

Mr Calver said it was difficult not to think about the fire, which destroyed they home they had lived in since the year 2000. Mr Gant had lived at his home for 30 years.

David Calver, whose home was one of two destroyed in the Ashmanhaugh blaze. - Credit: Shona Taylor

Mr Calver said: "Standing there and seeing your whole life go out the window, you don't think that can ever happen to you.

"And then you've got to start from scratch again, but that's the way life is at the moment."

Although no people were hurt in the blaze, the Calvers lost their beloved pet cats, Phoebe and Treasure.

Mr Calver, who works at Sprowston Garden Centre, has returned to work part-time, building up to full time again, and said his employers had been "absolutely fantastic".

He said his wife, who worked in patient bookings in the NHS, had started full time again.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was overwhelmed with call-outs on the day of the fire when Britain's temperature records were smashed, fighting blazes the width and breadth of the county.

Support from fire services as far afield as Bristol and Merseyside were drafted in to help with the effort.

Mr Calver was out on delivery in Norwich when the fire took hold.

He said: “I hurtled home but when I got to the house, I wasn’t able to get close."

Mr Gant had been sitting indoors at around midday, watching TV and eating his lunch with the curtains drawn to keep the heat out, when the smoke alarm went off upstairs.

Fire-blackened apples still hanging on a tree the day after a blaze destroyed two houses in Ashmanhaugh. - Credit: Archant

"I ran up to see and I opened the curtains. All I could see was smoke and flames, so I had to get out quick," he said.

Anyone wishing to donate to the appeal for the Ashmanhaugh fire victims can do so online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ashmanhaughfire.

Molly Preston prepared cakes and bakes for a fundraiser for the fire victims at the Preston Rooms in Ashmanhaugh. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Another fundraiser set up by Mr Gant's granddaughter to support him has been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/my-grandad-has-lost-everything