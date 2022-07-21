More than £5,500 already raised for Ashmanhaugh fire victims

Keith Gant, 75, outside his house the day after it was destroyed in a fire which started in a neighbouring field in Ashmanhaugh in rural Norfolk. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Efforts are underway in north Norfolk to help victims of Tuesday's devastating fires.

More than £5,500 has already been raised for the two families who lost almost everything they had aside from the clothes on their backs when a grass fire spread to their homes in Ashmanhaugh, near Hoveton.

They were David and Trudie Calver, who lived in one of the houses, and Keith Gant, who lived in the other.

This appeal, started by Amorette Perkins can be found online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ashmanhaughfire.

Ms Perkins said on the page: "We will split any donations between both Keith and Trudie/David.

"Thanks everyone for your support to help them rebuild."

Scores of firefighters were called to the fire. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Hoveton Hall Estate, which owned the homes, is planning an open day this Sunday (July 24) to help the Ashmanhaugh victims.

They said: "The entrance fees raised will be donated to the families affected.

"Please come along to support them and enjoy the gardens at the same time."

Kelly Ali, who runs Masala Twist restaurant in Prince of Wales Road, Cromer, is also pitching in to help fire victims in Norfolk as well as London.

Mrs Ali, who splits her time between Norfolk and the capital, said scores of homes had been destroyed near where her house is, in the areas of Wellington, Rainham, Hornchurch and Dagenham.

She said she wanted to collect whatever she could to help those who have lost so much in the fires.

Kelly Ali and her husband, who run Masala Twist restaurant in Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Kelly Ali

She said: “So many homes have been devastated.

“Now I am asking for your support.. if you have any donations at all, anything at all from clothing to houseware to sanitary, how do I begin to ask for something to rebuild what they have lost.

“If you have anything to spare please message me or call me on 075662 40174 for collection, or drop it off at Masala Twist from 4pm, or in Canada Road next to the library.”

Mrs Ali, who has a Transit van, said she was also able to help anyone in Norfolk affected by the fires, as she had a contact who had furniture that could be donated to them.

The blaze in Ashmanhaugh saw neighbours rush out with hosepipes to try and stop the fire reaching other properties, and dozens of firefighters worked for hours to save yet more homes from the flames.



