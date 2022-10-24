News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Autum arts festival kicks off in Cromer

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:28 PM October 24, 2022
Ruth Brumby speaks to guest at Cromer's Artspace on the Prom, who were there

Art-lovers have been heading to Cromer for an autumn arts festival which is being run for the second year in a row. 

Organised by the community group Artspace Cromer, the 11-day event kicked off with the opening of an exhibition at Artspace on the Prom on the town's western esplanade on October 20. 

Ben Cartwright, curator of an exhibition at Cromer's Artspace on the Prom,

Ben Cartwright, curator of the exhibition, which has the theme 'Now, Then and What Next', said: "There are some incredible human stories behind the artworks. 

"This is a stand-out contemporary art exhibition, and I should know I've curated enough off them, which also marks the first birthday of Artspace, the charity bringing art to the community."

Running until October 30, the festival consists of workshops, film screenings, live performances, walks and talks.

Visitors at Artspace on the Prom look at the works on show as part of an Autumn Arts Festival in Cromer. 

Some highlights include Poppyland Songs, a performance by Bertie Anderson Haggart, on Friday, October 28 at 8pm, and the screening of a short film about sculptor Laurence Edwards on Sunday at 7pm. 

Most events are taking place at Cromer Community Centre in Garden Street, visit cromer-artspace.uk to see the full programme. 


