Art and poetry contest to boost Sir Norman Lamb's charity

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:01 PM May 28, 2021    Updated: 12:03 PM May 28, 2021
Heather Riley is running a competition for young artists and poets in Norfolk. - Credit: Supplied by Heather Riley

Young artists and poets have been invited to take part in a competition that is raising money for the Norman Lamb Mental Health and Well-being Fund.

Heather Riley, a physiotherapist from Tunstead, has launched the competition to raise awareness of mental well-being issues.

Mrs Riley said: "Mental health is a subject that's very close to my heart. I've done a bit of research and have read how art can help with anxiety. This has been especially important during the lockdown, because many artists don't have full-time jobs."

Sir Norman Lamb. The competition is raising money for his Mental Health and Well-being Fund. - Credit: Archant

Open to those aged 18 to 25 and living or studying in Norfolk, potential entrants are asked to submit a poem or a painting to express how nature and the environment affects mental health. 

It is free to enter via newleafmindfulart.co.uk, but donations can be made on www.gofundme.com/f/fundraising-for-art-and-poetry-competition.

The judges will come from Norfolk's art and literature community, and the deadline for submissions is July 30. There will be £1,150 in cash prizes on offer to the top entries. 


