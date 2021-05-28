Art and poetry contest to boost Sir Norman Lamb's charity
- Credit: Supplied by Heather Riley
Young artists and poets have been invited to take part in a competition that is raising money for the Norman Lamb Mental Health and Well-being Fund.
Heather Riley, a physiotherapist from Tunstead, has launched the competition to raise awareness of mental well-being issues.
Mrs Riley said: "Mental health is a subject that's very close to my heart. I've done a bit of research and have read how art can help with anxiety. This has been especially important during the lockdown, because many artists don't have full-time jobs."
Open to those aged 18 to 25 and living or studying in Norfolk, potential entrants are asked to submit a poem or a painting to express how nature and the environment affects mental health.
It is free to enter via newleafmindfulart.co.uk, but donations can be made on www.gofundme.com/f/fundraising-for-art-and-poetry-competition.
The judges will come from Norfolk's art and literature community, and the deadline for submissions is July 30. There will be £1,150 in cash prizes on offer to the top entries.