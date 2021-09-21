Studio to host works by diverse art trio

Published: 10:51 AM September 21, 2021

A penguin sculpture by Cherril Edgington, which will be part of the Open Studios event in Smallburgh. - Credit: Supplied by the artist

The works of three artists are to go on show at a studio in Smallburgh as part of this year's Norfolk Open Studios event.

Artworks by abstract painter Heather Webster, sculptor Cherril Edgington and Gaynor Houlton, who works with fabrics, will be displayed at the Herbel studio September 25-27, October 1-4 and October 8-10.

The painting Sweet Pea, by Heather Webster, which will be part of the Open Studios event in Smallburgh. - Credit: Supplied by the artist

Cream teas will be served during the 'Friendship Through Art' open days at Herbel, which is off Union Road in the village, near Stalham.

A spokesman said: "It is our belief that by holding and promoting such events will help the community on its journey back to normality."

Works by Gaynor Houlton, which will be part of the Open Studios event in Smallburgh. - Credit: Supplied by the artist

Norfolk Open Studios, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is moving from its traditional late spring dates to encourage visitors to explore and experience Norfolk in the autumn.

More than 320 artists will be taking part across 267 venues to share and sell their work.