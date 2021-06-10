Coastal church to host diverse art show
- Credit: Supplied
Art ranging from outdoor sculptures to abstract paintings will go on show in an exhibition coming to Salthouse church.
The village, on the coast north of Holt, will host the two-week art show called 'In the company of galleons' - a title which refers to ancient graffiti of ships found engraved in stone at the church.
One of the artists, Beth Groom, said: "My practice engages with a wide variety of materials and processes. Recently I have been using wood, copper and clay in my work and have previously exhibited at Salthouse in a couple of open shows."
Another exhibitor, David Davies, said: "Until the pandemic, I was never particularly drawn to landscape as a subject for artwork. Perhaps it was the restrictions that made me want to find a reason to get out of the studio and into the countryside that we are so lucky to have living in Norfolk."
Other artists taking part are Phil Wilkinson, Jack Wheeler, Liz Humphries, Brian G. James and Richard Shepherd.
You may also want to watch:
It will be open daily 10am-4pm from July 10 to 25.
