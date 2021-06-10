News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Coastal church to host diverse art show

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:34 PM June 10, 2021   
A sculpture by Beth Groom, will be one of the feature artists in an upcoming exhibition at Salthouse church. 

A sculpture by Beth Groom, will be one of the feature artists in an upcoming exhibition at Salthouse church. - Credit: Supplied

Art ranging from outdoor sculptures to abstract paintings will go on show in an exhibition coming to Salthouse church.

The village, on the coast north of Holt, will host the two-week art show called 'In the company of galleons' - a title which refers to ancient graffiti of ships found engraved in stone at the church.

One of the artists, Beth Groom, said: "My practice engages with a wide variety of materials and processes. Recently I have been using wood, copper and clay in my work and have previously exhibited at Salthouse in a couple of open shows." 

A sculpture by Liz Humphries, will be one of the feature artists

A sculpture by Liz Humphries, will be one of the feature artists in an upcoming exhibition at Salthouse church. - Credit: supplied

Another exhibitor, David Davies, said: "Until the pandemic, I was never particularly drawn to landscape as a subject for artwork. Perhaps it was the restrictions that made me want to find a reason to get out of the studio and into the countryside that we are so lucky to have living in Norfolk." 

Other artists taking part are Phil Wilkinson, Jack Wheeler, Liz Humphries, Brian G. James and Richard Shepherd.

You may also want to watch:

It will be open daily 10am-4pm from July 10 to 25.





Most Read

  1. 1 Sunday market draws thousands to town
  2. 2 Owners of seaside restaurant reveal why it's closed for two weeks
  3. 3 No plans for beach car park toilet despite petition
  1. 4 'Stay Covid Safe' scheme launches in north Norfolk
  2. 5 'I felt physically sick' - Ex-employees' shock at care home data breach
  3. 6 Couple buy famous landmark £3m windmill
  4. 7 Council makes derelict area of popular park available to lease
  5. 8 'Hovering ship' seen off north Norfolk coast
  6. 9 Extinction Rebellion marches to highlight rising sea levels
  7. 10 Extinction Rebellion protest over rising sea levels planned for Cromer
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Belinda and Robert Cammell Cliftonville hotel, Cromer, Norfolk

'It's been my baby': Owners tell why they are selling £1.8m hotel

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of what the new townhouses will look like. 

New townhouses approved for seafront spot

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Image taken from light aircraft of fire at house in Cromer.

Norfolk Live

Dramatic aerial images capture scene as major blaze engulfs house

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Fish and chips at French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Your top north Norfolk chippies to visit on National Fish and Chip Day

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus