Veterans' breakfast club aims to put a lid on loneliness

PUBLISHED: 16:26 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 17 December 2019

Martin Woods, left, is organiser of a new Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club at Cromer's Breakers Cafe. Picture: Supplied by Martin Rodwell

Support and friendly banter are taking the place of loneliness and isolation for veterans of the armed forces, thanks to a new breakfast club which has started at a Cromer cafe.

Bishop John Mills, left, is helping to organise a new Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club at Cromer's Breakers Cafe. Picture: Supplied by Martin RodwellBishop John Mills, left, is helping to organise a new Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club at Cromer's Breakers Cafe. Picture: Supplied by Martin Rodwell

Breakers Cafe in Garden Street has started hosting monthly meetings of the nationwide Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club. Retired Royal Navy weapons engineering mechanic Martin Woods - along with help from forces bishop Dr John Mills, is organising the Cromer meet-ups.

Mr Woods said: "John and I just wanted to start a group that was more accessible to the many veterans in North Norfolk and who couldn't get themselves to the Norwich club.

"I approached Martin and Nikki Rodwell, the owners of Breakers Cafe Cromer who greeted us with open arms, and have been incredibly hospitable."

The group had its first meeting on December 15, with 15 veterans attending.

Mr Rodwell said he was "proud, honoured and delighted" the cafe was able to host the meetings.

He said: "Often veterans are the forgotten heroes who have done their duty and served their country.

"Loneliness after serving in the forces coupled with disability or the hidden demon of PTSD means veterans become isolated.

"Having such a meeting for some individuals is vital, we at Breakers are delighted to be able to offer our cafe so veterans can come along eat a cracking breakfast and have a good old yarn."

The next meeting is on January 12 from 10am. For more information find the Cromer Armed Forces Veterans Club page on Facebook, email afvbccromer@talktalk.net or call 07510051819 or 07926525274.

