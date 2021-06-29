Tribute paid to armed forces at north Norfolk services
- Credit: Supplied by Lorna Fish
Tribute was paid to serving and past members of the British armed forces at Armed Forces Day commemorations in Cromer and Northrepps.
High Sheriff of Norfolk, Michael Gurney, was a guest at the Northrepps service, which took place at the war memorial in St Mary's churchyard on June 26.
Lorna Fish, branch chairman, said: "Janet Payne, our lay reader, lead us in prayer for the safe keeping of our armed forces, and all of us safe and well during these very difficult times, and indeed for Her Majesty the Queen."
Hilary Cox, chairman of the RBL's Cromer and District branch, dipped the branch's standard in tribute at the war memorial in front of the town's parish church.
A spokesman said: "Many people stopped to speak to us, ask about Armed Forces Day and also took photos of what was going-on.
"We were only there for about 25 minutes but it was nevertheless extremely worthwhile and encouraging to see and hear that the armed forces are as essential today as they have been over the last 100 years."
