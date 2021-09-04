Hugh Dennis' new Channel 4 series filmed in Norfolk

Published: 5:46 AM September 4, 2021

Hugh Dennis will host the new Channel 4 series - Credit: Gary Moyes

Filming for The Great British Dig, a new Channel 4 series, has taken place in Norfolk, seen mostly around King's Lynn.

The Great British Dig follows Hugh Dennis and a team of expert archaeologists as they excavate back gardens across Britain, searching for treasures hidden beneath the surface.

Several local homes have got involved, volunteering their back gardens for the programme.

They have been spotted filming in north Lynn, where they reportedly found a castle wall, and in The Walks, an 18th-century park, and on Losinga Road, where an excavator was used.

The filming is believed to have stopped, though some of the digs continue.

The release date of The Great British Dig: History in your garden is currently unknown though a pilot episode was aired in April 2020, becoming More4's most successful stand-alone programme of the year.



