News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Hugh Dennis' new Channel 4 series filmed in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:46 AM September 4, 2021   
Red Nose Day is back on Friday 24th March and comedian Hugh Dennis will be lending his voice to the

Hugh Dennis will host the new Channel 4 series - Credit: Gary Moyes

Filming for The Great British Dig, a new Channel 4 series, has taken place in Norfolk, seen mostly around King's Lynn.

The Great British Dig follows Hugh Dennis and a team of expert archaeologists as they excavate back gardens across Britain, searching for treasures hidden beneath the surface.

Several local homes have got involved, volunteering their back gardens for the programme.

They have been spotted filming in north Lynn, where they reportedly found a castle wall, and in The Walks, an 18th-century park, and on Losinga Road, where an excavator was used. 

The filming is believed to have stopped, though some of the digs continue.

You may also want to watch:

The release date of The Great British Dig: History in your garden is currently unknown though a pilot episode was aired in April 2020, becoming More4's most successful stand-alone programme of the year.


Most Read

  1. 1 Avid collector's vintage tractors to go under the hammer
  2. 2 Painting which has perplexed historians for years comes to Cromer
  3. 3 Much-loved Sheringham restaurant closes after 36 years
  1. 4 Our independent shops are worth saving
  2. 5 'North Norfolk makes me very proud' Q&A with Emma Spagnola
  3. 6 Underwater drone captures rarely seen Cromer Shoal Chalk Beds
  4. 7 Spanish chambermaid shakes things up in play set in Cromer
  5. 8 Two abnormal loads to travel through Norfolk
  6. 9 Bookworms flock to church for two-day sale as 4,000 books sell
  7. 10 New £2.5 million Norfolk lifeboat to be named after Prince Philip
Norfolk Live
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

Villagers voice bank holiday parking gridlock fears

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A beach wheelchair on Cromer beach.

North Norfolk District Council

Second beach wheelchair arrives on north Norfolk coast

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Musicians Clive and Gwenyth King were a popular attraction at the latest Holt Sunday Market. 

Sunbathing out, markets in - Norfolk's drizzly bank holiday weekend

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Graham Hukins

Leisure Landmarks

'Exciting time' for railway's new manager amid record sales

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon