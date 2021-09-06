Closed Sheringham care home could become housing

Published: 1:39 PM September 6, 2021

An application has been lodged to turn a former care home in Sheringham into two townhouses.

Rob Ravilious wants North Norfolk District Council's permission to convert the former Kingsgate Residential Home in North Street.

The care home closed in January 2021 after it was rated as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.

The building, is in the Sheringham Conservation Area and consists of 29 single rooms, two shared rooms and two rooms with en suite bathrooms.

It is surrounded by residential properties.

Due to the application being for 'principle permission' only, no details of layout, landscaping or appearance have yet been submitted.

The application says Mr Ravilious would submit a further application, to convert 29 North Street into three flats.

The consultation period on the application is due to expire on September 24 with a final decision set to be made by October 7.



