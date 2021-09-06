News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Closed Sheringham care home could become housing

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 1:39 PM September 6, 2021   
An application has been lodged to turn a former care home in Sheringham into two townhouses.

An application to convert the former Kingsgate Residential Home in North Street, Sheringham into houses has been lodged with NNDC. - Credit: Google Maps

An application has been lodged to turn a former care home in Sheringham into two townhouses.

Rob Ravilious wants North Norfolk District Council's permission to convert the former Kingsgate Residential Home in North Street.

The care home closed in January 2021 after it was rated as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.

The building, is in the Sheringham Conservation Area and consists of 29 single rooms, two shared rooms and two rooms with en suite bathrooms.

It is surrounded by residential properties.

Due to the application being for 'principle permission' only, no details of layout, landscaping or appearance have yet been submitted.

You may also want to watch:

The application says Mr Ravilious would submit a further application, to convert 29 North Street into three flats.

The consultation period on the application is due to expire on September 24 with a final decision set to be made by October 7.


Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk
  2. 2 Old seafront hotel site left barren and exposed
  3. 3 Covid rates stay low in north Norfolk
  1. 4 Hugh Dennis' new Channel 4 series filmed in Norfolk
  2. 5 Doubts raised over future of summer park-and-ride
  3. 6 War's end remembered at VE Day event
  4. 7 No 'leeching' here - Artist who added to Banksy speaks out
  5. 8 Shock at death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding
  6. 9 Much-loved Sheringham restaurant closes after 36 years
  7. 10 Avid collector's vintage tractors to go under the hammer
Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Musicians Clive and Gwenyth King were a popular attraction at the latest Holt Sunday Market. 

Sunbathing out, markets in - Norfolk's drizzly bank holiday weekend

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A beach wheelchair on Cromer beach.

North Norfolk District Council

Second beach wheelchair arrives on north Norfolk coast

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
The reproduction of the Paston Treasure is unveiled on the wall of the Cromer Community Centre as pa

Painting which has perplexed historians for years comes to Cromer

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
The new signage on the outside wall of The Reef leisure centre in Sheringham.

Signage for new £12.7m leisure centre revealed

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon