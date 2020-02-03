Search

65ft telecommunications tower could be built on Norfolk farm

PUBLISHED: 15:57 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 03 February 2020

A drawing of the proposed telecommunications tower in Letheringsett, north Norfolk. Picture: Planning documents

A drawing of the proposed telecommunications tower in Letheringsett, north Norfolk. Picture: Planning documents

Archant

A 65ft tall tower designed to pave the way for smart meters and 5G coverage could be build near a north Norfolk village.

A 65ft telecommunications tower could be built off Riverside Road in Lethersett in the north Norfok countryside. Image: Google StreetViewA 65ft telecommunications tower could be built off Riverside Road in Lethersett in the north Norfok countryside. Image: Google StreetView

Clarke Telecom has applied for permission to erect the 20ft structure in Letheringsett, near Holt, on behalf of Cornerstone, which was set up as a joint venture between O2 - known as Telefónica - and Vodafone.

The tower would be built on land off Riverside Road.

A planning document submitted to North Norfolk District Council with the application states: "As part of the smart meter rollout, there is a requirement for a new radio base station in this location to provide connectivity to the Letheringsett area."

Planning documents also outline the need for a network of base stations for 5G - the new generation of wireless technology - to function.

The installation would include a 20m 'lattice tower' supporting three antennas, two transmission dishes and three equipment dishes.

