Police appeal for witnesses after crash on A149

09 April, 2020 - 10:19
Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash on the A149. Picture: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after two cars were involved in a crash on the A149.

It happened just after 2.30pm on Wednesday, April 7 on the A149 Cromer Road, in Thorpe Market, outside the entrance to the Gunton Arms pub.

Police said a green Citroen C3 and a blue Hyundai I10 were involved in the accident.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the driver of the Citroen was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has information concerning the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the incident, or any relevant dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information should call PC John Revell at North Walsham police station on 101, quoting incident number 278 of April 7.

