Cat sanctuary plans Easter fair after difficult winter

Cat flu and a lack of vaccinations for feline pets left a north Norfolk charity in dire straits over winter.

But there are signs Antingham-based North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust (NNCLT) is getting back on track. Its team is planning an Easter fair to claw back some of the income it has missed out on by not being able to re-home pets.

Sandra Branch-Burbridge, from the trust, said: "We have had a very tough time in the last few months.

"There has been a national shortage of vaccinations so we haven't been able to recoup any money back that we normally would have through re-homing cats."

The charity has also faced large vet bills due to case of cat flu and emergency operations on top of its standard neutering, vaccination and microchipping programme.

But Mrs Branch-Burbridge said the vets the charity works with have now received the vaccinations they had been waiting on since early January, so cats were starting to be rehomed again.

"We are getting back on track now," she said.

The trust - which is based in the grounds of Antingham Village Hall - currently has more than 60 cats, and Mrs Branch-Burbridge said they hoped to find homes for as many as they could before an expected fresh influx in spring, when many kittens are born.

The trust moved to the site after it was forced to leave its previous home in Beeston Regis in 2019, and Zachary Burbridge, the trust's secretary, said they were planning for the future.

He said they hoped to soon launch a charity shop at the site "to sell our books and bric-a-brac potentially all year round to hopefully generate a steady income for the NNCLT, alongside our fairs."

The Easter fair will take place on Saturday, April 16 from 11am to 5pm, and there will be stalls both outside in the grounds and inside the village hall.

There will also be food and drink, a tombola and games including one where people can try and win a chick plush toy by guessing its name.