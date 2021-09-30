News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Man left 'in agony' after tripping over in supermarket car park

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:23 AM September 30, 2021   
Anthony Stopford, who lives in Holt, had one of his front teeth knocked out in an accident at Fakenh

Anthony Stopford, who lives in Holt, had one of his front teeth knocked out in an accident at Fakenham Morrisons. - Credit: Supplied by Anthony Stopford

A man has told of the excruciating moment one of his front teeth snapped off when he tripped walking through a supermarket car park. 

Anthony Stopford, 68, is now hoping to claim compensation for the accident, which happened outside Morrisons in Clipbush Lane, Fakenham on May 7 last year.

Mr Stopford, who lives in Holt, said he fell to the ground after walking into a hand-operated pallet mover, which had been left on a pedestrian walkway.

He said: “When it got under my feet it pulled me to the ground, like a crocodile got under me.

“It had been left when it shouldn’t have been left. It was in the walkway, where I was supposed to be walking.”

Mr Stopford said he had also been dazed by the bright sun. He said his spectacles were smashed in the incident and needed to be replaced, and he suffered neck pain.

He said he was seen to by staff following the incident, but was not taken to hospital, but saw his GP the following day. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Seaside pub with permission to convert is for sale by auction
  2. 2 Death of 'devoted' mum was alcohol-related, inquest hears
  3. 3 How fuel disruption is impacting one remote Norfolk village
  1. 4 Cliftonville hotel in Cromer sold to London pub chain
  2. 5 Terrifying moment car hits pole and bursts into flames is caught on camera
  3. 6 Gala event returns to Poppy Line
  4. 7 Fish and Sips launching at Norfolk pub with local seafood
  5. 8 North Norfolk beach hut wins award for country's best
  6. 9 Bakery owner, 25, moving to bigger premises after 'brilliant' first year
  7. 10 Person found following lifeboat search in north Norfolk

Mr Stopford said he was frustrated with Morrisons’ response to the incident, and said the pallet mover should never have been left in that spot.

“I know accidents happen but this is an absolute disgrace,” he said.

Mr Stopford said he had been unable to get his tooth fixed for months because dentistry services were limited because of the pandemic, and he was “in agony every day”.

But about two months ago he had an operation which would pave the way for having an implant put in later this year. 

Mr Stopford said the supermarket had recently paid £1,000 to his solicitors towards the claim. 

He said: “It has affected my speech as well. It really has had a dramatic effect on my life.”

He said combined with the £300 for replacing his glasses as well as legal fees, the cost, in any case, would run to thousands of pounds. 

When contacted by this newspaper about the incident, a Morrisons spokesperson said: "As this is a legal case, we are unable to comment."

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police on Station Road in Thorpe Market

Man dies in hospital after fight near Norfolk pub

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

TV | Video

The Bill star reveals he has moved to Norfolk and why he loves it

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
E10 petrol pump

Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
St Furseys Church Stalham

Why has a golden dome appeared in this Norfolk town?

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon