Anne Boleyn's execution commemorated at Blickling

Heather Jermy as Anne Boleyn at Blickling Hall, in a commemoration of the Tudor queen's execution. - Credit: National Trust Images/Kenny Gray

Visitors to Blickling Hall may have felt like they were stepping back in time yesterday.

The stately home hosted a commemoration of the execution of Anne Boleyn, which took place exactly 486 years ago - on May 19, 1536.

Heather Jermy, Blickling's general manager, donned a Tudor dress to play the part of Anne. She walked slowly up the drive to the sound of a drumbeat, while other characters from the past appeared from either side of the house and a crowd looked on.

The commemoration is normally held each year at Blickling, where Anne is thought to have been born along with her siblings, Mary and George.

Some say Anne's headless ghost returns to the estate each year on the anniversary of her death. As night falls, the legend says, a ghostly coach drives up to the house, driven by a headless horseman, who carries Anne's own head on his lap.

But when the coach arrives in front of the house, it vanishes into thin air.