Weather in focus at photography society meeting

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:45 AM October 28, 2021   
Ann Miles gave a talk to a meeting of the North Norfolk Photographic Society.

Ann Miles gave a talk to a meeting of the North Norfolk Photographic Society. - Credit: Ann Miles

The vagaries of the weather can make photography difficult, but members of the North Norfolk Photographic Society have learned how to turn mist and clouds to their advantage.

Renowned photographer Ann Miles gave a presentation with the title 'Weather to Photograph and What' to society members at their October meeting at Cley Village Hall.

Robin Johnson, from the society, said: "Things started off with photographs that feature rain - and especially reflections on road and other surfaces and showing how rain can alter the appearance and colour of a landscape.

"Ann showed how shadows, that are so often harsh, can be softened if there is, for example, a white building nearby that reflects light onto the scene being pictured."

The society, which has recently re-started face-to-face meetings after more than a year of Zoom gatherings, gets together at the village hall on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. For more information, email secretary@nnps.uk or visit nnphotosoc.org

Collonade by Ann Miles, one of the photos shown at a North Norfolk Photographic Society meeting. 

Collonade by Ann Miles, one of the photos shown at a North Norfolk Photographic Society meeting. - Credit: Ann Miles

'Queuing in the rain' by Ann Miles, one of the photos shown at a North Norfolk Photographic Society meeting. 

'Queuing in the rain' by Ann Miles, one of the photos shown at a North Norfolk Photographic Society meeting. - Credit: Ann Miles

Remembrance by Ann Miles, one of the photos shown at a North Norfolk Photographic Society meeting. 

Remembrance by Ann Miles, one of the photos shown at a North Norfolk Photographic Society meeting. - Credit: Ann Miles

Winslow Edge by Ann Miles, one of the photos shown at a North Norfolk Photographic Society meeting. 

Winslow Edge by Ann Miles, one of the photos shown at a North Norfolk Photographic Society meeting. - Credit: Ann Miles

Cambridge bridge by Ann Miles, one of the photos shown at a North Norfolk Photographic Society meeting. 

Cambridge bridge by Ann Miles, one of the photos shown at a North Norfolk Photographic Society meeting. - Credit: Ann Miles


