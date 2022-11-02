News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Animal rights group objects to reindeer at town's Christmas festival

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:22 PM November 2, 2022
Updated: 4:00 PM November 2, 2022
File picture of a reindeer at a Christmas event. One will not appear at this year's Cromer Christmas Festival after objections from an animal rights group. - Credit: Archant

Reindeer will not appear at this year's Cromer Christmas festival after objections from an animal rights group.

During preparations for the event, which will take place on December 3, the town council received an email from campaigners objecting to the use of live animals.

At previous festivals, a reindeer and a donkey have appeared with Santa at a grotto outside the parish church and parish hall while visitors took photos next to the animals.

But, according to the minutes of a meeting of the Christmas sub-committee held on September 26, councillors expressed concern that "any chance of a demonstration would ruin the day".

In the past the council has hired the animals from a man living in Suffolk. It cost approximately £400.

Tony Shipp, member of the Christmas committee, said the reindeer died over the summer so the council would not have been able to hire one in any case.

  





