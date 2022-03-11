Kimberley and Andy Dibb, from Mundesley, lost three babies through miscarriages. - Credit: Submitted

A man whose wife had three miscarriages is walking Hadrian's Wall to raise money for charity.

Andy Dibb, 37, who lives in Mundesley, will take on the challenge later this year, walking the 84 miles over three days and finishing on Father's Day, June 19.

Proceeds will go to Tommy's, a charity carrying out research into the causes of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

The path along Hadrian's Wall - Credit: Kerstin Rodgers

Mr Dibb said that in 2020, his wife, Kimberley, 31, was expecting a baby.

"Everything was going fine," he said. "We have two daughters, one is 11 and the other is seven, and they knew they were having a little sibling."

But during lockdown, Ms Dibb had to go to hospital for tests. Because of coronavirus restrictions, her husband had to stay outside.

"Unfortunately my wife had to go in on her own. She did quite a few scans. It turned out the baby's heart had stopped. Because it was 20 weeks it was classified as a miscarriage," he said.

After Ms Dibb gave birth, they got to spend some time with the baby, a daughter they called Hollie.

"She was a perfect little baby, very small. Even though she was so small in our arms she left a massive scar on our hearts," he said.

"It was really hard to take and took a lot of getting over."

The couple endured two more miscarriages over the following two years, one at five to six weeks and the other at 11 weeks.

Mr Dibb said: "I was by my wife at every stage, and seeing how different each loss was and the process after, I am truly astonished and amazed at how strong she was and every other woman who has gone through this devesating process are.

"I don't know how women do it.

"As a man I always felt like there was nothing I could do. I just tried to be there for my family and pick up the pieces. But I just felt there was something I needed to do."

Andrew Lowey and Colin Ashcroft, pictured, will help Andy Dibb complete his walk of Hadrian's Wall in aid of Tommy's, a charity carrying out research into the causes of miscarriage and stillbirth. - Credit: Submitted

When his two friends and fellow ex-Royal Engineers, Andrew Lowey, from Redcar, and Colin Ashcroft, from Warrington, organised a walk along Hadrian's Wall, Mr Dibb suggested raising money for Tommy's.

He has set up a fundraising page on Just Giving, with a target of £1,000. So far, he has raised £887.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-dibb1 or click here.