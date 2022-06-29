News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Norfolk man runs 68 miles in one day for charity

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:07 PM June 29, 2022
Andrew Shorthose

Andrew Shorthose arriving at Kelling Heath holiday park, 14 hours after setting out from Norwich on a 68-mile ultra-run. - Credit: Andrew Shorthose

A north Norfolk man has run 68 miles in one day to raise money for the RNLI.

Andrew Shorthose, deputy parks manager of Kelling Heath Holiday Park, set out on his ultra-run from Norwich to the north Norfolk coast on June 21, the longest day of the year.

He completed the challenge in 14 hours, leaving at 4.31am and arriving at Kelling Heath at 7.22pm.

The route saw him run past iconic Norfolk landmarks such as Happisburgh Lighthouse.

Andrew Shorthose

Andrew Shorthose, deputy parks manager at Kelling Heath holiday park, ran from Norwich to the north Norfolk coast in one day to raise money for the RNLI. - Credit: Andrew Shorthose

Mr Shorthose said: “Thank you for all the support. With so many people enjoying our beautiful Norfolk coast, it’s reassuring to know the RNLI are there to help keep people safe.”

Ben Black, fundraising and partnerships lead at the north and east region for the RNLI, said: “The entire RNLI family thanks Andrew for his tremendous achievement.

"We are the charity that saves lives at sea and the money raised enables us to be there when the unexpected happens."



