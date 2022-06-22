'Absolutely shocked' town councillor's lucky escape from ceiling collapse
- Credit: Andreas Yiasimi
A man who had been working at home had a lucky escape when a ceiling collapsed on his desk.
At around 4pm on Saturday (June 18), a slice of the ceiling in Andreas Yiasimi's house in Cromer plunged onto his work station, damaging his laptop and monitor.
Jagged slabs of plaster also landed on the chair he had vacated only seconds before.
On Wednesday (June 22), Mr Yiasimi, one of Cromer's most well-known people and member of the town and district councils, was still feeling "a little shaken".
"But I'm fine," he said. "I was lucky."
The 60-year-old, who is also a photographer, had been working in his ground floor office in his family's home on St Mary's Road.
At around 10.30am, he noticed grains of dust floating onto his keyboard.
Most Read
- 1 Bell McBellface? Names suggested for Norfolk's new beach bell
- 2 'Bank hub' proposed to save town from final branch closure
- 3 Headteacher set to depart school after 'proud' 12 years
- 4 New hotel could be built in Sheringham
- 5 Former coastal restaurant withdrawn from auction
- 6 Armed Forces Day in Cromer cancelled after Jubilee efforts
- 7 Eagle lectern stolen from north Norfolk church
- 8 Village primary could join school federation
- 9 More than 1,000 drivers caught speeding through north Norfolk town
- 10 Morris dancers to fill the streets as festival returns
"I couldn't understand where it was coming from and it stopped after a while," he said.
He made a coffee, put it on his desk and left the house for his daily walk at midday.
When he returned to work and took a sip of the coffee he thought it tasted "weird".
"There were little granules in it. I thought I hadn't washed the cup properly. I washed the cup and made another coffee."
He sat down and started working again.
About an hour and a half later, his daughter called him to go upstairs and sort through his mail.
Mr Yiasimi said, "I was reluctant to go but I thought, okay, and I eventually got up.
"I had walked halfway up the stairs when there was an almighty crash, it was like the house shook.
"My daughter ran out and said, 'Dad, are you alright?'"
When he returned to his office, he was "absolutely shocked".
"It came down with such force that bits of my keyboard weren't there anymore."
Chunks of plaster were also sitting in his chair.
"It's nothing short of a miracle I wasn't sitting there," he said.
The cause of the collapse is not yet known, but Mr Yiasimi has been speculating.
"In the 25 years we've lived here I experienced two earthquake tremors in that room.
"During the most recent one, a few years ago, the sash windows were trembling.
"Maybe that could have loosened things up?"
Whatever the cause, Mr Yiasimi was "just glad" to be sitting his kitchen on Wednesday morning, enjoying a coffee.
"It could have been a lot worse" he said, "but I'm okay."