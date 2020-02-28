Search

Advanced search

Amendments submitted for 213-home development

PUBLISHED: 13:57 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 28 February 2020

The Heath Farm development in Holt. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ Chaplin Farrant

The Heath Farm development in Holt. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ Chaplin Farrant

Archant

A housing development in north Norfolk is going full steam ahead with the next phase of sales soon to start.

A total of 213 homes are being constructed on land at Heath Farm in Hempstead Road, Holt, with about a third already built.

Lovell Partnerships Ltd has submitted amended plans for the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the site.

The application also includes public open space, plus retrospective changes to two plots in respect of appearance and scale.

Mark Nolan, managing director of agent's, Chaplin Farrant Ltd, said: "The scheme has been approved and is currently on site. We are just amending a couple of items which will not effect the development nor the number."

The development will include 51 affordable homes and some house types have been amended following feedback from the first two phases of sales, which showed some more desirable than others.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Revamped walking trail on North Norfolk coast opened

A new circular walk between Holkham and Wells and accessiblity improvements to a popular part of the Norfolk Coast Path have officially been opened. From left, Adam Blackbourn from Active Trails, Holkham Estate's general manager of conservation, Jake Fiennes, Andrew Middleton and Matt Hayward from Norfolk County Council and county councillor for Wells, Dr Marie Strong. Picture: Stuart Anderson

‘Early-stage’ plans made for urgent treatment centre near Norfolk coast

From left, Sam Higginson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Duncan Baker MP and Matthew Keeling, the trust's deputy divisional operations manager. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Revamped walking trail on North Norfolk coast opened

A new circular walk between Holkham and Wells and accessiblity improvements to a popular part of the Norfolk Coast Path have officially been opened. From left, Adam Blackbourn from Active Trails, Holkham Estate's general manager of conservation, Jake Fiennes, Andrew Middleton and Matt Hayward from Norfolk County Council and county councillor for Wells, Dr Marie Strong. Picture: Stuart Anderson

‘Early-stage’ plans made for urgent treatment centre near Norfolk coast

From left, Sam Higginson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Duncan Baker MP and Matthew Keeling, the trust's deputy divisional operations manager. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Win, lose or draw, the future is uncertain for Cromer favourite Walsh

Michael Walsh urging on brother Ryan at York Hall last weekend Picture: Mark Hewlett

Council’s ‘money for nothing’ waste strategy blasted

NNDC is enforcing a new waste strategy. Picture: Archant

Amendments submitted for 213-home development

The Heath Farm development in Holt. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ Chaplin Farrant

Garden centre boss who stole almost half a million pounds has hearing adjourned

Gary Woodley, of Norwich Road, Aylsham, stole £480,000 from his 89-year-old mother to pay off loans and fund his lifestyle between 2013 and 2016. Photo: Norfolk Police

‘Load of rubbish’ - row as MP claiming credit for new Wetherspoons deal

An MPs claims that he led the charge in bringing a national pub chain to a Norfolk town have been branded a load of rubbish. Picture: Tom Herman.
Drive 24