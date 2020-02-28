Amendments submitted for 213-home development

The Heath Farm development in Holt. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ Chaplin Farrant Archant

A housing development in north Norfolk is going full steam ahead with the next phase of sales soon to start.

A total of 213 homes are being constructed on land at Heath Farm in Hempstead Road, Holt, with about a third already built.

Lovell Partnerships Ltd has submitted amended plans for the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the site.

The application also includes public open space, plus retrospective changes to two plots in respect of appearance and scale.

Mark Nolan, managing director of agent's, Chaplin Farrant Ltd, said: "The scheme has been approved and is currently on site. We are just amending a couple of items which will not effect the development nor the number."

The development will include 51 affordable homes and some house types have been amended following feedback from the first two phases of sales, which showed some more desirable than others.