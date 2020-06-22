Zoo reopens as lockdown eases further

Imogen White, manager of Cromers Amazona Zoo, feeding a squirrel monkey. The zoo is reopening the week of June 22. Picture: Amazona Zoo Archant

The gates of Amazona Zoo are reopening for the first time in three months as the lockdown restrictions continue to ease.

Visitors at Amazona Zoo. Picture: SIMON FINLAY PHOTOGRAPHY Visitors at Amazona Zoo. Picture: SIMON FINLAY PHOTOGRAPHY

The Cromer attraction is opening for annual ticket holders from today (Monday, June 22) to Wednesday, June 24, before opening to the wider public again afterwards.

But for the moment the zoo, which is home to more than 200 tropical South American animals, is only taking bookings made in advance.

A spokesman said: “This is to get our staff and animals acquainted again with visitors and to thank them for their support.

“Our team has been working very hard to ensure that the zoo is safe for all our visitors and we hope, though your experience will be different, it will still be enjoyable.”

The site will be equipped with hygiene stations, and there will be a one-way route around the zoo. A takeaway cafe will be open, but staff will only take card payments there as well as at the gift shop.

The spokesman added: “Due to government guidelines the indoor and outdoor play areas are closed.”

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive!, near Lowestoft, are reopening for annual pass holders on July 1, with general admission from July 4.