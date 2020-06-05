Amazona Zoo hoping for a July 3 reopening

Imogen White, manager of Cromer’s Amazona Zoo, with a South American coati. Picture: Chris Taylor (C) Chris Taylor Photo

The boss of one of the region’s zoos has spoken of their disappointment at not being able to reopen sooner as part of the easing of lockdown.

Imogen White, manager of Cromer’s Amazona Zoo, feeding a squirrel monkey. Picture: Amazona Zoo Imogen White, manager of Cromer’s Amazona Zoo, feeding a squirrel monkey. Picture: Amazona Zoo

Benjie Cabbell Manners, owner of Amazona in Cromer, said: “We were disappointed to learn that we cannot open when the parks opened, however we are working towards opening our zoo making sure it’s safe for our visitors when we receive an official date from DEFRA, which we think is July 3.

“In the meantime, we have over 200 South American animals and birds that are safe and well and are being well cared for by our onsite staff.”

Meanwhile, the bosses of Banham Zoo in Norfolk and Africa Alive! in Suffolk, which have been closed since March because of coronavirus, said the venues were “finished” if the government delayed reopening until August.

