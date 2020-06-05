Search

Advanced search

Amazona Zoo hoping for a July 3 reopening

PUBLISHED: 16:09 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 05 June 2020

Imogen White, manager of Cromer’s Amazona Zoo, with a South American coati. Picture: Chris Taylor

Imogen White, manager of Cromer’s Amazona Zoo, with a South American coati. Picture: Chris Taylor

(C) Chris Taylor Photo

The boss of one of the region’s zoos has spoken of their disappointment at not being able to reopen sooner as part of the easing of lockdown.

Imogen White, manager of Cromer’s Amazona Zoo, feeding a squirrel monkey. Picture: Amazona ZooImogen White, manager of Cromer’s Amazona Zoo, feeding a squirrel monkey. Picture: Amazona Zoo

Benjie Cabbell Manners, owner of Amazona in Cromer, said: “We were disappointed to learn that we cannot open when the parks opened, however we are working towards opening our zoo making sure it’s safe for our visitors when we receive an official date from DEFRA, which we think is July 3.

“In the meantime, we have over 200 South American animals and birds that are safe and well and are being well cared for by our onsite staff.”

Meanwhile, the bosses of Banham Zoo in Norfolk and Africa Alive! in Suffolk, which have been closed since March because of coronavirus, said the venues were “finished” if the government delayed reopening until August.

Amazona has a Just Giving page - anyone who would like to donate should visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/amazona-zoo

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coastal beauty spot reopens-but you’ll have to book to park there

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park, which is reopening to visitors. Credit: Antony Kelly

Town’s long wait for fish and chips set to end

The Three Cottages fish and chip shop in North Walsham. Picture: David Audley

Portrait of Norfolk-born ‘other Boleyn girl’ is identified

'Portrait of a Woman' right, has been identified as being of Mary Boleyn. Left, Scarlett Johansson as Mary in the 2008 film, The Other Boleyn Girl. Images: Universal Pictures/Royal Collection Trust

‘It’s costing around £9,000 per month to be closed’ - town’s pubs hope for July reopening

King's Arms publican Martin Miles. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer pier reopens

Cromer pier reopened on Monday, June 1. Picture: Jon Williamson

Most Read

Coastal beauty spot reopens-but you’ll have to book to park there

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park, which is reopening to visitors. Credit: Antony Kelly

Town’s long wait for fish and chips set to end

The Three Cottages fish and chip shop in North Walsham. Picture: David Audley

Portrait of Norfolk-born ‘other Boleyn girl’ is identified

'Portrait of a Woman' right, has been identified as being of Mary Boleyn. Left, Scarlett Johansson as Mary in the 2008 film, The Other Boleyn Girl. Images: Universal Pictures/Royal Collection Trust

‘It’s costing around £9,000 per month to be closed’ - town’s pubs hope for July reopening

King's Arms publican Martin Miles. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer pier reopens

Cromer pier reopened on Monday, June 1. Picture: Jon Williamson

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Labour constituency chairman suspended over anti-semitism allegations

Ray Mooney, chairman of the North Norfolk Labour Party. Photo: Ray Mooney

Amazona Zoo hoping for a July 3 reopening

Imogen White, manager of Cromer’s Amazona Zoo, with a South American coati. Picture: Chris Taylor

Boy dubbed the Happisburgh Hero virtually cycles around Norfolk for the NHS

Liam Kelly was dubbed the Happisburgh Hero after virtually cycling the full circumference of Norfolk to thank the NHS. Pictures: courtesy Sharon Kelly

‘It’s been really nasty’ - councillor resigns following aid argument

Jon Payne has resigned from Sheringham Town Council Picture: Jon Payne

Artist to paint one mural every week in coastal town

Colin Seal's new train mural in Sheringham. Pictures: Colin Seal
Drive 24