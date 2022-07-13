News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Zoo animals bask in sunshine as temperature soars

Daniel Hickey

Published: 8:02 AM July 13, 2022
Updated: 9:16 AM July 13, 2022
Amazonia zoo, Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Clambering for the shade, unable to sleep at night, switching on the nearest air con or fan if we're lucky enough to have one.

No doubt this is how most of us have been dealing with this week's heatwave.

But for the animals at Amazona Zoo in Cromer, the sweltering weather, which has seen the mercury climb to 33C, has been nothing unusual.

Amazonia zoo, Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The zoo is home to more than 200 animals native to the South American rainforest including capuchin monkeys, pumas, jaguars and caimans.

Amazonia zoo, Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

And on Tuesday (July 12), they showed no signs of heatstroke or dehydration.

Benjie Cabbell Manners, the zoo's owner, said: “Because it’s heavily wooded they have natural shade. 

Amazonia zoo, Cromer. Senior Keeper, Nic Radford. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

He added: "Obviously in South America there can be extremes in hot and cold temperatures, which means it’s much easier for the keepers to manage our animals and birds.”

What are you doing to keep your pets cool during the heatwave? Send us your pictures of your pets chilling out to daniel.hickey@archant.co.uk

Amazonia zoo, Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Amazonia zoo, Cromer. Senior Keeper, Nic Radford. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Amazonia zoo, Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Amazonia zoo, Cromer. Water fountains on to keep animals cool. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Amazonia zoo, Cromer. Terry taking a bath. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Amazonia zoo, Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Amazonia zoo, Cromer. American otter. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Amazonia zoo, Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Amazonia zoo, Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Amazonia zoo, Cromer. Senior Keeper, Nic Radford. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Amazonia zoo, Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

