Zoo animals bask in sunshine as temperature soars
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
Clambering for the shade, unable to sleep at night, switching on the nearest air con or fan if we're lucky enough to have one.
No doubt this is how most of us have been dealing with this week's heatwave.
But for the animals at Amazona Zoo in Cromer, the sweltering weather, which has seen the mercury climb to 33C, has been nothing unusual.
The zoo is home to more than 200 animals native to the South American rainforest including capuchin monkeys, pumas, jaguars and caimans.
And on Tuesday (July 12), they showed no signs of heatstroke or dehydration.
Benjie Cabbell Manners, the zoo's owner, said: “Because it’s heavily wooded they have natural shade.
He added: "Obviously in South America there can be extremes in hot and cold temperatures, which means it’s much easier for the keepers to manage our animals and birds.”
