Search

Advanced search

Video

Hatter plans to put a lid on church's Easter service

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:44 03 March 2020

Sara Barton-Wood from Wymondham with one of her fifty hat designs, which will be worn by the congregation of Aylsham church this Easter. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sara Barton-Wood from Wymondham with one of her fifty hat designs, which will be worn by the congregation of Aylsham church this Easter. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Easter Sunday at a north Norfolk church will be 'topped off' in style thanks to one parishioner's creative flair.

Sara Barton-Wood from Wymondham will take her collection of hats to Aylsham church where women in the congregation can wear one for the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Neil Didsbury Sara Barton-Wood from Wymondham will take her collection of hats to Aylsham church where women in the congregation can wear one for the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sara Barton-Wood's love of lids has led her to create more than 50 distinctive pieces.

Mrs Barton-Wood, from Wymondham, said: "My husband and I used to sail, and I thought I really ought to protect my face so I bought a sun hat. I thought it was a bit plain, so I decorated it, and I got so many positive comments I thought I would have to do them for church."

Mrs Barton-Wood said it took her several days to create each hat.

"I raid charity shops in Wymondham and Aylsham, strip off the decorations, spray them another colour and then add my own decorations."

Sara Barton-Wood from Wymondham will take her collection of hats to Aylsham church where women in the congregation can wear one for the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Neil DidsburySara Barton-Wood from Wymondham will take her collection of hats to Aylsham church where women in the congregation can wear one for the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mrs Barton-Wood's father lives in Aylsham and they go to services the town's parish church together.

She said she had agreed with the church's curate, Jack Brandford, to bring her entire collection along to an Easter Sunday service on April 12 for women to wear.

The collection of hats which will be worn for the Easter Sunday service at Aylsham church. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe collection of hats which will be worn for the Easter Sunday service at Aylsham church. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sara Barton-Wood has over fifty hat designs which will get an airing at Aylsham church on Easter Sunday. Picture: Neil DidsburySara Barton-Wood has over fifty hat designs which will get an airing at Aylsham church on Easter Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

One of the beautiful homemade hats that Sara Barton-Wood from Wymondham will take to Aylsham church on Easter Sunday. Picture: Neil DidsburyOne of the beautiful homemade hats that Sara Barton-Wood from Wymondham will take to Aylsham church on Easter Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sara Barton-Wood from Wymondham will take her collection of themed hats to Aylsham church where women in the congregation can wear one for the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Neil DidsburySara Barton-Wood from Wymondham will take her collection of themed hats to Aylsham church where women in the congregation can wear one for the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sara Barton-Wood from Wymondham will take her collection of hats to Aylsham church where women in the congregation can wear one for the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Neil Didsbury Sara Barton-Wood from Wymondham will take her collection of hats to Aylsham church where women in the congregation can wear one for the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Fish and chip shop owner tells of coronavirus self-isolation

Tak Lam, owner of Lam's Fish and Chips in North Walsham, is back open for business. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Part of Splash site to be sold for new hotel

Sheringham leisure centre Splash, which will be replaced by a new, £12.6 million facility. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Council to buy properties to house the homeless in ‘bold move’

NNDC leader Sarah Butikofer said buying the properties to temporarily house homeless people was a 'win-win' for the council. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Reader letter: ‘Light rail vision is seriously flawed’

A historic map of the Midland & Great Northern Joint Railway. Could a similar rail link once again link Great Yarmouth and Peterborough? Picture: The William Marriott Museum, Midland & Great Northern Joint Railway Society

Rail passengers face delays after lorry strikes bridge

Greater Anglia trains have been affected. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

Fish and chip shop owner tells of coronavirus self-isolation

Tak Lam, owner of Lam's Fish and Chips in North Walsham, is back open for business. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Part of Splash site to be sold for new hotel

Sheringham leisure centre Splash, which will be replaced by a new, £12.6 million facility. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Council to buy properties to house the homeless in ‘bold move’

NNDC leader Sarah Butikofer said buying the properties to temporarily house homeless people was a 'win-win' for the council. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Reader letter: ‘Light rail vision is seriously flawed’

A historic map of the Midland & Great Northern Joint Railway. Could a similar rail link once again link Great Yarmouth and Peterborough? Picture: The William Marriott Museum, Midland & Great Northern Joint Railway Society

Rail passengers face delays after lorry strikes bridge

Greater Anglia trains have been affected. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Historic bus shelter where buses no longer stop set to be restored

Historic Burnham Norton bus shelter, based on Norton Street, is set to be restored. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Hatter plans to put a lid on church’s Easter service

Sara Barton-Wood from Wymondham with one of her fifty hat designs, which will be worn by the congregation of Aylsham church this Easter. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norse axes 20 jobs amid grounds division cuts

Norse has confirmed that it has axed 20 jobs in its grounds division. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Van driver arrested following collision

North Norfolk Police were called to the B1149 near Edgefield this evening at 5.05pm, following a collision involving a van. Picture: North Norfolk Police

11 of the best north Norfolk circular walks

The Norfolk Coast Path passes by Burnham Overy Staithe. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24