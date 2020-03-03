Video

Hatter plans to put a lid on church's Easter service

Sara Barton-Wood from Wymondham with one of her fifty hat designs, which will be worn by the congregation of Aylsham church this Easter. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Easter Sunday at a north Norfolk church will be 'topped off' in style thanks to one parishioner's creative flair.

Sara Barton-Wood from Wymondham will take her collection of hats to Aylsham church where women in the congregation can wear one for the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Neil Didsbury Sara Barton-Wood from Wymondham will take her collection of hats to Aylsham church where women in the congregation can wear one for the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sara Barton-Wood's love of lids has led her to create more than 50 distinctive pieces.

Mrs Barton-Wood, from Wymondham, said: "My husband and I used to sail, and I thought I really ought to protect my face so I bought a sun hat. I thought it was a bit plain, so I decorated it, and I got so many positive comments I thought I would have to do them for church."

Mrs Barton-Wood said it took her several days to create each hat.

"I raid charity shops in Wymondham and Aylsham, strip off the decorations, spray them another colour and then add my own decorations."

Mrs Barton-Wood's father lives in Aylsham and they go to services the town's parish church together.

She said she had agreed with the church's curate, Jack Brandford, to bring her entire collection along to an Easter Sunday service on April 12 for women to wear.

