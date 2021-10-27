Church seeks wee donkey pair for nativity

Published: 4:27 PM October 27, 2021

Weybourne's All Saints Church is looking for a couple of donkeys for its planned Christmas Eve nativity service. - Credit: Archant

Donkey owners have been asked to volunteer their pointy-eared friends for a church's nativity service.

All Saints Church in Weybourne is planning to celebrate the nativity on Christmas Eve, and the church's team are looking for a few donkeys to feature.

Sarah Glew, group administrator at the Weybourne Group of Parishes, said: "As you know it's been quite a tough few months for everyone and we want to bring a real sense of community back to the area.

"We really want to bring our nativity service to life, however we have hit a bump in the road - we have tried seemingly everywhere and we can find no donkeys.

"The Reverend Ian Dyble whom previously has had donkeys at nativity's when he was located in Norwich is so enthusiastic to bring the same to the nativity service at All Saints Weybourne.

"Travelling better in pairs, we are happy to accommodate one or two well behaved-ish donkeys."

Anyone able to help is asked to email Ms Glew at weybournechurch@gmail.com.