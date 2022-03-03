A pancake day cake sale at All Saints Church in Gresham raised £670 for relief efforts in Ukraine. - Credit: Friends of All Saints Gresham

A pancake day celebration at a north Norfolk church has raised money for the relief efforts in Ukraine.

More than 50 people from Gresham village and the surrounding areas attended the event at All Saints Church on Tuesday (March 1), raising £670 for the British Red Cross who will use the funds for essential supplies for people caught up in the war.

Julia Drury, chair of the Friends of All Saints' Gresham, said: "Our very grateful thanks go to all who contributed raffle prizes, and homemade cakes.

Guests at the Friends of All Saints' panckake day event in Gresham raised £670 for donating to Ukraine relief efforts. - Credit: Friends of All Saints Gresham

"Thanks is also due to those committee members and others who worked so hard to ensure all our guests enjoyed their Pancake Day."

The Friends had originally planned to spend the money on work at the church - but when news broke of the invasion of Ukraine, a committee member suggested the takings should be donated instead to the welfare of people fleeing from the conflict.