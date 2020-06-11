Rest of district’s toilets set to reopen at weekend

The rest of north Norfolk’s council-run toilets are set to reopen ahead of the resumption of trade on the high streets on Monday, June 15.

The majority of North Norfolk District Council’s 39 public loos have already reopened over the past few weeks as lockdown restrictions have been eased.

A council spokesman said they were hoping to reopen the rest of the facilities “by this weekend” following a committee decision and discussions with their contractor.

The spokesman said: “We hope that we can have all blocks open by Monday, but most will be open by Saturday.”

But the council is still urging visitors to be considerate when coming to the area, to take note if a place is busy and if so, consider visiting somewhere quieter.

The council is also bringing in measures to help customers and shop staff stay safe.

This ‘You Are Welcome’ campaign will involve creating narrower roadways, one-way pavements and 7,000 stickers on high street pavements and seafront promenades telling people to social distance and wash their hands.

