Alfie Hewett prepares for Wimbledon on Cromer's tennis courts
- Credit: Adam Spruce
A Wimbledon hopeful from Norfolk has turned to a North Norfolk tennis club to help him prepare to bring home a trophy from this year's championships.
Alfie Hewett from Cantley recently won his third Wheelchair Singles title on Roland Garros' clay courts in Paris.
But while the 23-year-old has been incredibly successful on clay, the equivalent title on SW19's famous grass courts has proved elusive.
Now, in a bid to prepare for Wimbledon Mr Hewett has been doing some intensive practice on Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club's grass courts which were recently judged as among the very best in the country.
Cromer LTSA members were able to watch Mr Hewett play and even have a few hits with the champion while he was at the club.
Kelvin van Hasselt, chairman of Cromer LTSA, said: “It was just wonderful having Alfie Hewett at Cromer – watching him play on the grass courts was amazing – I don’t think many of us would get any points off him!”
The wheelchair singles and doubles competitions take place in the second week of Wimbledon.
