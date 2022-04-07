Police continue to investigate deaths of Cromer couple
- Credit: Daniel Hickey
A cordon remains outside a house where the bodies of a 'well-regarded' man and woman were found in Cromer.
The couple, named locally as Alex and Helen Lawrie, who were both in their 80s, were discovered at their home in The Warren, a quiet residential neighbourhood in the seaside town, on Monday night (April 4).
Police had been called to the scene just after 7pm by the East of England Ambulance Service after the couple had been found unresponsive.
On Thursday morning (April 7), two police cars sat in the house's driveway.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "The investigation is ongoing and enquiries are continuing.
"A police cordon remains in place at the scene and the deaths are currently being treated as unexplained."
The Home Office post mortems were due to take place on Thursday afternoon.
The couple were well-regarded in the area and had been prominent members of the Royal Cromer Golf Club.
Mr Lawrie was captain of the club in 1985.
Mrs Lawrie, a retired hairdresser, was Lady Captain in 1993 and the Lady President between 2016 and 2018.
She was also a member of Cromer Flower Club and for a time she served as the group's chairperson.
It is believed Mr Lawrie also ran a local neighbourhood watch group.
Earlier this week, neighbours spoke of how their close-knit community had been shattered by the news of the deaths of the husband and wife who had moved to the area approximately ten years ago
The woman who cleaned the couple's house every week said they were "very friendly", while a near neighbour said they were "very well thought of and well-regarded".
Residents said how shocked they were on Tuesday morning (April 5) to see police cars and forensic vans on their street and that it wasn't something they expected to see there.
On Facebook, people reacted with sadness to the news.
One woman said: "I worked for Helen 53 years ago.
"My first job on leaving school as an apprentice hairdresser at Helen Lawrie's on Cromer Road in Hellesdon.
"So sad to hear this news."
Another woman said she had worked for Mrs Lawrie 47 years ago at the same place.